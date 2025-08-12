403
Top 10 Digital Advertising Giants in India Under Xpert Times Network Private Limited
(MENAFNEditorial) India’s digital advertising space has witnessed exponential growth, fueled by a tech-savvy population, increasing internet penetration, and businesses’ shift towards online platforms. In this fast-evolving landscape, Xpert Times Network Private Limited has become a prominent player, housing a range of influential digital advertising brands that cater to diverse sectors across India. These brands offer cutting-edge advertising solutions that ensure businesses effectively reach their target audiences.
In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the Top 10 Digital Advertising Brands under Xpert Times Network, analyzing their strategies, specialties, and contributions to the success of the Indian digital advertising ecosystem.
1. Bombay Today
Bombay Today is a top digital advertising platform that specializes in hyperlocal campaigns, targeting Mumbai’s diverse urban population. The platform focuses on delivering high-quality content and innovative advertising solutions such as native ads, video content, and banners. By using precise data and analytics, Bombay Todayhelps businesses engage effectively with local audiences in Mumbai and beyond.
2. DailyBeat
With its dynamic approach to content creation and social media marketing, DailyBeat is rapidly becoming a leading name in digital advertising. The platform focuses on creating viral content and executing engaging campaigns through video marketing, influencer partnerships, and interactive ads. By connecting brands with younger, tech-savvy audiences, DailyBeat ensures higher visibility and user interaction for advertisers.
3. Bharat18
Catering to regional markets, Bharat18 offers a unique advertising approach by localizing content to target audiences in various languages and cultural contexts. The platform is ideal for brands that want to engage with regional audiences across sectors like education, healthcare, and real estate. Bharat18’s focus on creating region-specific advertising solutions has enabled it to build a loyal user base.
4. The Weekly Mail
The Weekly Mail is a trusted source of news and analysis in India, with a solid readership across various sectors. By blending editorial content with strategic advertising placements, the platform offers brands an opportunity to engage with an educated and loyal audience. Its offerings include sponsored content, banner ads, and influencer collaborations, allowing advertisers to reach highly engaged readers.
5. Featured Times
Specializing in branded content and storytelling, Featured Times stands out in the digital advertising space by creating campaigns that feel native to the platform. With a focus on top stories, businesses, and individuals, Featured Times provides a platform for brands to engage with audiences through rich multimedia content and strategic partnerships.
6. Delhi Updates
Delhi Updates serves as a go-to platform for hyperlocal digital advertising in Delhi. The platform uses data-driven insights to craft campaigns that resonate with the people of Delhi and its neighboring areas. From sponsored articles to custom campaigns, Delhi Updates ensures that advertisers effectively reach their target demographic in this high-traffic region.
7. Asiapedia
Asiapedia offers a comprehensive digital marketing solution for brands that want to target not just India but also the broader Asian market. By combining SEO, content marketing, and social media campaigns, Asiapedia helps businesses extend their reach across Asia. This cross-regional approach makes it an ideal partner for brands looking to grow beyond national borders.
8. Indiahunt
A mobile-first platform, Indiahunt connects businesses with India’s large mobile internet user base. Through interactive formats like push notifications, native ads, and mobile banners, the platform offers a seamless advertising experience that resonates with India’s increasingly mobile-dependent population. With a strong focus on user behavior, Indiahunt ensures that brands can retarget potential customers and drive better results.
9. Times of UP
Times of UP focuses on regional news and information related to Uttar Pradesh, offering targeted advertising solutions for businesses aiming to connect with this significant demographic. The platform’s focus on local language content allows advertisers to engage with Uttar Pradesh’s diverse and culturally rich audience effectively. Times of UP provides an ideal solution for regional brands looking to expand their presence.
10. Hindwire
Known for its credible editorial content, Hindwire specializes in news, entertainment, and tech, offering advertisers the opportunity to seamlessly integrate their ads into the platform’s rich editorial environment. The platform’s native advertising approach ensures that ads are non-intrusive, creating an immersive experience for users while delivering effective results for advertisers.
Conclusion
The Xpert Times Network Private Limited has established itself as a powerhouse in the digital advertising space, housing some of the most influential brands in India. Platforms like Bombay Today, DailyBeat, Bharat18, The Weekly Mail, Featured Times, Delhi Updates, Asiapedia, Indiahunt, Times of UP, and Hindwire offer a range of services, from hyperlocal campaigns to region-specific advertising, ensuring that businesses have access to tailored solutions that maximize engagement and ROI. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and creative content, these platforms are transforming the digital advertising industry in India and shaping the future of marketing.
