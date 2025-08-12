(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

12 August 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces that on 11 August 2025 it had purchased a total of 41,782 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 41,782 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 561.00p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 555.00p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 558.06p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 363,366,144 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 363,366,144.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 11-08-2025 15:04:11 GBp 339 561.00 XLON xHaNrbBjKCB 11-08-2025 15:01:00 GBp 407 560.50 XLON xHaNrbBjILq 11-08-2025 14:54:02 GBp 285 560.50 XLON xHaNrbBjVy5 11-08-2025 14:53:04 GBp 285 560.50 XLON xHaNrbBjSda 11-08-2025 14:53:04 GBp 910 560.50 XLON xHaNrbBjSdi 11-08-2025 14:48:04 GBp 333 560.50 XLON xHaNrbBjRhg 11-08-2025 14:48:04 GBp 861 561.00 XLON xHaNrbBjRhi 11-08-2025 14:36:50 GBp 349 560.50 XLON xHaNrbBj581 11-08-2025 14:35:21 GBp 371 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj2De 11-08-2025 14:34:19 GBp 1 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj3oE 11-08-2025 14:34:19 GBp 470 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj3oG 11-08-2025 14:33:59 GBp 154 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj3CE 11-08-2025 14:33:57 GBp 593 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj3EU 11-08-2025 14:33:57 GBp 214 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj39W 11-08-2025 14:33:08 GBp 803 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBj0YN 11-08-2025 14:30:00 GBp 96 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBjE0Q 11-08-2025 14:30:00 GBp 117 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBjE0U 11-08-2025 14:19:57 GBp 298 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj85M 11-08-2025 14:19:57 GBp 12 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj85S 11-08-2025 14:19:57 GBp 671 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj85U 11-08-2025 14:18:20 GBp 523 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBj9zJ 11-08-2025 14:18:20 GBp 463 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBj9zP 11-08-2025 14:13:29 GBp 349 560.50 XLON xHaNrbBkt18 11-08-2025 14:01:41 GBp 574 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBknVM 11-08-2025 14:01:08 GBp 1,979 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBk@o4 11-08-2025 13:42:29 GBp 250 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBkbzQ 11-08-2025 13:39:57 GBp 1,230 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBkYNJ 11-08-2025 13:25:12 GBp 415 559.00 XLON xHaNrbBkgCG 11-08-2025 13:25:12 GBp 301 559.00 XLON xHaNrbBkgCI 11-08-2025 13:16:28 GBp 568 559.00 XLON xHaNrbBkMPw 11-08-2025 13:09:13 GBp 523 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBkLPR 11-08-2025 13:06:09 GBp 290 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBkJXe 11-08-2025 13:05:42 GBp 644 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBkJrf 11-08-2025 13:05:42 GBp 467 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBkJrm 11-08-2025 13:02:53 GBp 426 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBkGxd 11-08-2025 13:01:43 GBp 334 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBkGUA 11-08-2025 13:00:13 GBp 37 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBkH8q 11-08-2025 13:00:13 GBp 25 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBkH8s 11-08-2025 12:38:20 GBp 664 559.00 XLON xHaNrbBkPGD 11-08-2025 12:23:50 GBp 442 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBk3d5 11-08-2025 12:21:56 GBp 334 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBk3KL 11-08-2025 12:21:56 GBp 735 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBk3KN 11-08-2025 12:16:04 GBp 344 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBkEk4 11-08-2025 12:16:00 GBp 218 558.00 XLON xHaNrbBkEfC 11-08-2025 12:08:09 GBp 1,018 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBkDTm 11-08-2025 12:08:09 GBp 199 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBkDTo 11-08-2025 12:08:09 GBp 37 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBkDTq 11-08-2025 12:08:09 GBp 101 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBkDTs 11-08-2025 12:08:09 GBp 84 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBkDTu 11-08-2025 12:08:09 GBp 236 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBkDTw 11-08-2025 12:02:09 GBp 28 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBk8hG 11-08-2025 11:43:37 GBp 462 556.50 XLON xHaNrbBlpXe 11-08-2025 11:33:12 GBp 362 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBl@wW 11-08-2025 11:33:08 GBp 430 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBl@4q 11-08-2025 11:30:46 GBp 683 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBl$ra 11-08-2025 11:30:05 GBp 325 558.00 XLON xHaNrbBl$w0 11-08-2025 11:26:17 GBp 203 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlyLb 11-08-2025 11:26:17 GBp 467 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlyLi 11-08-2025 11:16:38 GBp 550 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBluco 11-08-2025 11:16:38 GBp 24 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBlucq 11-08-2025 11:16:38 GBp 530 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBlucu 11-08-2025 11:16:38 GBp 515 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBlucB 11-08-2025 11:16:38 GBp 325 555.00 XLON xHaNrbBlucJ 11-08-2025 11:16:38 GBp 467 555.50 XLON xHaNrbBlucL 11-08-2025 10:58:02 GBp 467 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBlYBJ 11-08-2025 10:58:02 GBp 467 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBlYBM 11-08-2025 10:36:23 GBp 222 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBlgKG 11-08-2025 10:36:23 GBp 984 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBlgNX 11-08-2025 10:06:27 GBp 428 555.50 XLON xHaNrbBlJzi 11-08-2025 10:01:12 GBp 254 555.50 XLON xHaNrbBlGMN 11-08-2025 10:00:58 GBp 585 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBlGT$ 11-08-2025 10:00:58 GBp 624 556.50 XLON xHaNrbBlGT4 11-08-2025 10:00:58 GBp 92 556.50 XLON xHaNrbBlGT6 11-08-2025 09:59:59 GBp 198 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlHke 11-08-2025 09:57:02 GBp 198 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlHHZ 11-08-2025 09:50:42 GBp 406 556.50 XLON xHaNrbBlVnW 11-08-2025 09:50:00 GBp 32 556.50 XLON xHaNrbBlV4N 11-08-2025 09:47:40 GBp 113 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlSZ6 11-08-2025 09:47:40 GBp 170 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlSZ8 11-08-2025 09:47:31 GBp 704 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlSll 11-08-2025 09:47:31 GBp 706 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlSl1 11-08-2025 09:47:31 GBp 22 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlSl4 11-08-2025 09:47:31 GBp 683 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlSl6 11-08-2025 09:29:50 GBp 2 556.50 XLON xHaNrbBlOTq 11-08-2025 09:04:39 GBp 411 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBl0nf 11-08-2025 09:04:39 GBp 496 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBl0nl 11-08-2025 08:59:24 GBp 403 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBl1M5 11-08-2025 08:59:24 GBp 49 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBl1M7 11-08-2025 08:50:53 GBp 575 558.00 XLON xHaNrbBlFDb 11-08-2025 08:50:08 GBp 574 558.50 XLON xHaNrbBlFLy 11-08-2025 08:46:23 GBp 90 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlC$b 11-08-2025 08:46:23 GBp 360 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlC$X 11-08-2025 08:46:23 GBp 41 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlC$Z 11-08-2025 08:46:23 GBp 397 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlCyV 11-08-2025 08:46:23 GBp 682 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlC$h 11-08-2025 08:46:23 GBp 56 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlC$j 11-08-2025 08:46:23 GBp 253 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlC$l 11-08-2025 08:41:43 GBp 467 556.50 XLON xHaNrbBlDmB 11-08-2025 08:20:03 GBp 294 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBl9a4 11-08-2025 08:19:59 GBp 455 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBl9c0 11-08-2025 08:19:59 GBp 142 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBl9c2 11-08-2025 08:19:59 GBp 142 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBl9c4 11-08-2025 08:18:50 GBp 467 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBl9r@ 11-08-2025 08:10:00 GBp 361 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBetaV 11-08-2025 08:09:51 GBp 198 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBetWs 11-08-2025 08:05:55 GBp 262 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBetS4 11-08-2025 08:03:48 GBp 154 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBeqLM 11-08-2025 08:03:48 GBp 280 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBeqLO 11-08-2025 08:03:48 GBp 66 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBeqLQ