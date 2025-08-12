Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
12 August 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 11 August 2025 it had purchased a total of 41,782 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 41,782 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 561.00p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 555.00p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 558.06p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 363,366,144 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 363,366,144.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
11-08-2025 15:04:11 GBp 339 561.00 XLON xHaNrbBjKCB
11-08-2025 15:01:00 GBp 407 560.50 XLON xHaNrbBjILq
11-08-2025 14:54:02 GBp 285 560.50 XLON xHaNrbBjVy5
11-08-2025 14:53:04 GBp 285 560.50 XLON xHaNrbBjSda
11-08-2025 14:53:04 GBp 910 560.50 XLON xHaNrbBjSdi
11-08-2025 14:48:04 GBp 333 560.50 XLON xHaNrbBjRhg
11-08-2025 14:48:04 GBp 861 561.00 XLON xHaNrbBjRhi
11-08-2025 14:36:50 GBp 349 560.50 XLON xHaNrbBj581
11-08-2025 14:35:21 GBp 371 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj2De
11-08-2025 14:34:19 GBp 1 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj3oE
11-08-2025 14:34:19 GBp 470 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj3oG
11-08-2025 14:33:59 GBp 154 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj3CE
11-08-2025 14:33:57 GBp 593 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj3EU
11-08-2025 14:33:57 GBp 214 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj39W
11-08-2025 14:33:08 GBp 803 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBj0YN
11-08-2025 14:30:00 GBp 96 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBjE0Q
11-08-2025 14:30:00 GBp 117 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBjE0U
11-08-2025 14:19:57 GBp 298 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj85M
11-08-2025 14:19:57 GBp 12 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj85S
11-08-2025 14:19:57 GBp 671 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBj85U
11-08-2025 14:18:20 GBp 523 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBj9zJ
11-08-2025 14:18:20 GBp 463 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBj9zP
11-08-2025 14:13:29 GBp 349 560.50 XLON xHaNrbBkt18
11-08-2025 14:01:41 GBp 574 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBknVM
11-08-2025 14:01:08 GBp 1,979 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBk@o4
11-08-2025 13:42:29 GBp 250 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBkbzQ
11-08-2025 13:39:57 GBp 1,230 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBkYNJ
11-08-2025 13:25:12 GBp 415 559.00 XLON xHaNrbBkgCG
11-08-2025 13:25:12 GBp 301 559.00 XLON xHaNrbBkgCI
11-08-2025 13:16:28 GBp 568 559.00 XLON xHaNrbBkMPw
11-08-2025 13:09:13 GBp 523 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBkLPR
11-08-2025 13:06:09 GBp 290 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBkJXe
11-08-2025 13:05:42 GBp 644 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBkJrf
11-08-2025 13:05:42 GBp 467 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBkJrm
11-08-2025 13:02:53 GBp 426 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBkGxd
11-08-2025 13:01:43 GBp 334 560.00 XLON xHaNrbBkGUA
11-08-2025 13:00:13 GBp 37 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBkH8q
11-08-2025 13:00:13 GBp 25 559.50 XLON xHaNrbBkH8s
11-08-2025 12:38:20 GBp 664 559.00 XLON xHaNrbBkPGD
11-08-2025 12:23:50 GBp 442 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBk3d5
11-08-2025 12:21:56 GBp 334 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBk3KL
11-08-2025 12:21:56 GBp 735 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBk3KN
11-08-2025 12:16:04 GBp 344 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBkEk4
11-08-2025 12:16:00 GBp 218 558.00 XLON xHaNrbBkEfC
11-08-2025 12:08:09 GBp 1,018 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBkDTm
11-08-2025 12:08:09 GBp 199 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBkDTo
11-08-2025 12:08:09 GBp 37 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBkDTq
11-08-2025 12:08:09 GBp 101 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBkDTs
11-08-2025 12:08:09 GBp 84 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBkDTu
11-08-2025 12:08:09 GBp 236 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBkDTw
11-08-2025 12:02:09 GBp 28 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBk8hG
11-08-2025 11:43:37 GBp 462 556.50 XLON xHaNrbBlpXe
11-08-2025 11:33:12 GBp 362 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBl@wW
11-08-2025 11:33:08 GBp 430 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBl@4q
11-08-2025 11:30:46 GBp 683 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBl$ra
11-08-2025 11:30:05 GBp 325 558.00 XLON xHaNrbBl$w0
11-08-2025 11:26:17 GBp 203 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlyLb
11-08-2025 11:26:17 GBp 467 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlyLi
11-08-2025 11:16:38 GBp 550 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBluco
11-08-2025 11:16:38 GBp 24 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBlucq
11-08-2025 11:16:38 GBp 530 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBlucu
11-08-2025 11:16:38 GBp 515 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBlucB
11-08-2025 11:16:38 GBp 325 555.00 XLON xHaNrbBlucJ
11-08-2025 11:16:38 GBp 467 555.50 XLON xHaNrbBlucL
11-08-2025 10:58:02 GBp 467 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBlYBJ
11-08-2025 10:58:02 GBp 467 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBlYBM
11-08-2025 10:36:23 GBp 222 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBlgKG
11-08-2025 10:36:23 GBp 984 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBlgNX
11-08-2025 10:06:27 GBp 428 555.50 XLON xHaNrbBlJzi
11-08-2025 10:01:12 GBp 254 555.50 XLON xHaNrbBlGMN
11-08-2025 10:00:58 GBp 585 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBlGT$
11-08-2025 10:00:58 GBp 624 556.50 XLON xHaNrbBlGT4
11-08-2025 10:00:58 GBp 92 556.50 XLON xHaNrbBlGT6
11-08-2025 09:59:59 GBp 198 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlHke
11-08-2025 09:57:02 GBp 198 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlHHZ
11-08-2025 09:50:42 GBp 406 556.50 XLON xHaNrbBlVnW
11-08-2025 09:50:00 GBp 32 556.50 XLON xHaNrbBlV4N
11-08-2025 09:47:40 GBp 113 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlSZ6
11-08-2025 09:47:40 GBp 170 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlSZ8
11-08-2025 09:47:31 GBp 704 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlSll
11-08-2025 09:47:31 GBp 706 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlSl1
11-08-2025 09:47:31 GBp 22 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlSl4
11-08-2025 09:47:31 GBp 683 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlSl6
11-08-2025 09:29:50 GBp 2 556.50 XLON xHaNrbBlOTq
11-08-2025 09:04:39 GBp 411 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBl0nf
11-08-2025 09:04:39 GBp 496 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBl0nl
11-08-2025 08:59:24 GBp 403 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBl1M5
11-08-2025 08:59:24 GBp 49 557.50 XLON xHaNrbBl1M7
11-08-2025 08:50:53 GBp 575 558.00 XLON xHaNrbBlFDb
11-08-2025 08:50:08 GBp 574 558.50 XLON xHaNrbBlFLy
11-08-2025 08:46:23 GBp 90 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlC$b
11-08-2025 08:46:23 GBp 360 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlC$X
11-08-2025 08:46:23 GBp 41 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlC$Z
11-08-2025 08:46:23 GBp 397 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlCyV
11-08-2025 08:46:23 GBp 682 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlC$h
11-08-2025 08:46:23 GBp 56 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlC$j
11-08-2025 08:46:23 GBp 253 557.00 XLON xHaNrbBlC$l
11-08-2025 08:41:43 GBp 467 556.50 XLON xHaNrbBlDmB
11-08-2025 08:20:03 GBp 294 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBl9a4
11-08-2025 08:19:59 GBp 455 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBl9c0
11-08-2025 08:19:59 GBp 142 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBl9c2
11-08-2025 08:19:59 GBp 142 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBl9c4
11-08-2025 08:18:50 GBp 467 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBl9r@
11-08-2025 08:10:00 GBp 361 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBetaV
11-08-2025 08:09:51 GBp 198 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBetWs
11-08-2025 08:05:55 GBp 262 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBetS4
11-08-2025 08:03:48 GBp 154 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBeqLM
11-08-2025 08:03:48 GBp 280 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBeqLO
11-08-2025 08:03:48 GBp 66 556.00 XLON xHaNrbBeqLQ

