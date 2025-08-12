Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back Third Tranche For 2025


2025-08-12 02:02:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 23 July 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 24 July to no later than 27 October 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 23 July 2025, available here:

From 4 August to 8 August 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,295,388 own shares at an average price of NOK 258.2449 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
4 August OSE 258,989 260.0512 67,350,400.24
CEUX
TQEX
5 August OSE 257,934 259.7242 66,991,701.80
CEUX
TQEX
6 August OSE 255,300 260.9389 66,617,701.17
CEUX
TQEX
7 August OSE 262,106 254.1704 66,619,586.86
CEUX
TQEX
8 August OSE 261,059 256.4476 66,947,954.01
CEUX
TQEX
Total for the period OSE 1,295,388 258.2449 334,527,344.08
CEUX
TQEX
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche

OSE 1,768,321 263.9796 466,800,631.78
CEUX
TQEX
Total 1,768,321 263.9796 466,800,631.78
Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)

 OSE 3,063,709 261.5549 801,327,975.86
CEUX
TQEX
Total 3,063,709 261.5549 801,327,975.86


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 28,629,652 own shares, corresponding to 1.12% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 19,440,897 own shares, corresponding to 0.76% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

Contact details:

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584

Attachment

  • Detailed overview of transactions

MENAFN12082025004107003653ID1109915428

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

