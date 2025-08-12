War 2 Advance Booking: High Demand For Hrithik-Jr NTR Film Ahead Of August 14 Release

War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is set to hit theatres on August 14, sparking strong advance bookings and nationwide excitement as fans gear up for this high-octane action thriller.

The excitement around War 2, one of 2025's most anticipated films, is soaring as the film gears up for a grand release on August 14. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the action-packed spy thriller is already making headlines for its massive advance bookings and buzz among fans.

Strong Start at the Box Office

Advance booking for War 2 began on August 10, and in just a few days, the film has earned an impressive ₹8.54 crore through pre-sales. According to data from sacnilk, a total of 1,26,251 tickets have been sold across India so far. In the Hindi version alone, the film has earned ₹3.19 crore with around 97,000 tickets booked.

The movie is releasing in multiple formats including 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX, ICE, and Dolby Cinema, helping boost ticket sales across various viewing experiences. IMAX 2D contributed ₹32 lakh, while ICE, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema together added ₹7.53 lakh to the total.

Pan-India Appeal

War 2 is also being released in Tamil and Telugu, both of which have shown promising early numbers. The Tamil version has earned ₹6.97 lakh from 4,000 tickets, while the Telugu version has seen stronger demand with 17,000 tickets sold, earning ₹43 lakh.

International Buzz

The film is also performing well overseas. In the United States alone, War 2 has earned ₹39.85 lakh through advance ticket sales, with around 15,000 tickets sold for 1,820 shows across 680+ locations.

Massive Release and Star-Studded Cast

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, War 2 will release on over 5,000 screens in India. The film features a star-studded cast including Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana. Reports suggest that Bobby Deol will also appear in a surprise cameo. The movie has a runtime of 2.6 hours, promising a gripping cinematic experience.