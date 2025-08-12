5 Hints WWE Dropped On RAW That Could Shape Upcoming Storylines And Matches

WWE RAW was packed with subtle clues this week. Here are five big takeaways you might've missed.

IYO SKY suffered a defeat to Roxanne Perez after interference from the Kabuki Warriors backfired. Earlier in the night, SKY had turned down help from Asuka and Kairi Sane, yet Asuka still tried to assist during the match.

Post-match, tensions boiled over when Asuka shoved SKY during a heated exchange. It now feels like a split between the two could happen at any moment.

Before RAW, WWE revealed Naomi wasn't medically cleared for her scheduled match against IYO SKY. Michael Cole confirmed the news on air but offered no further details. Whether this is a real injury or a storyline remains unclear. What's certain is her Women's World Championship match at Clash in Paris is now uncertain, with no clear update on her status.

Last week's RAW hinted that Roman Reigns might be part of the world title match in Paris alongside Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and LA Knight. However, this week it was revealed Jey Uso is taking that spot. It suggests WWE has either shifted plans for Reigns or removed him from the match entirely, putting Uso in the spotlight for the big event.

RAW featured a video package of Bayley reflecting on her recent failures, admitting she couldn't remember the last time she felt proud of herself.

At the end of the segment, cryptic laughter played over a black screen, hinting at a possible heel turn. The tone drew comparisons from fans to the eerie laugh of DC's Joker, suggesting a darker shift for The Role Model.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have publicly stated they're leaving WWE, but RAW included two nods to the former NXT Champion, one from Michael Cole and another from Xavier Woods. These on-air mentions have fueled speculation that his exit could be part of a storyline designed to stir fan interest.