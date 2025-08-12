3 Subtle Moments On WWE RAW That Hint A Major Friendship Split Is About To Happen

Tension is rising between IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors. Here are three moments hinting at betrayal.

Before facing The Prodigy, IYO SKY made it clear she wanted to handle the match alone. In a backstage interaction, she told Asuka and Kairi Sane to stay away, right after they had shown their support for her.

The former Women's World Champion wanted no outside involvement, but her allies didn't seem thrilled about the decision.

Despite being told to stay out of it, The Kabuki Warriors appeared at ringside during the match. They grabbed Roxanne Perez, seemingly setting up an opening for SKY.

But Perez escaped, forcing SKY into a near collision with her partners. The moment's chaos allowed Perez to roll up SKY for the victory, making the interference both unwanted and costly.

Following her loss, IYO SKY confronted Asuka and Kairi Sane about their interference. She expressed frustration that they ignored her request and may have cost her a future Women's World Championship opportunity.

The tension spiked when Asuka pushed SKY and stormed off, with Sane reluctantly following. The scene left SKY stunned, adding more fuel to speculation about an upcoming fallout.