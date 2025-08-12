Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'The Life Of A Showgirl'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 12 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift has a delightful surprise for her Swifties. The singer-songwriter has announced her 12th studio album 'The Life of a Showgirl'.

Prior to this, the singer had posted a mysterious countdown on her website, reports 'Variety'.

Swift does little by accident, and fans instantly started speculating that something would be revealed on the 12th day of the month at 12:12 a.m. EST, when the countdown ran out. In classic Swift form, she did just that, revealing the album title on Travis Kelce's podcast 'New Heights Show'.

As per 'Variety', the announcement of 'The Life of a Showgirl' comes just after Travis Kelce revealed on Instagram that Swift would be appearing on Wednesday as a guest on his 'New Heights' podcast, hosted alongside his brother Jason. On Monday, the podcast teased that there would be a special guest, with fans sleuthing that an image with Swift's outline suggested that she would join them on the show.

Spotify billboards started popping up in New York City and Nashville shortly after the album announcement, with a code leading to a playlist entitled“And, baby, that's show business for you”. Though it's a collection of Swift's tracks, Swift fans will likely try to discern some Easter eggs from the tracklist based on prior record releases. Some have already noted that all the tracks on the playlist were produced by Max Martin and Shellback, suggesting that they could play a pivotal role in the new project.

The singer last released her studio album 'The Tortured Poets Department' in April 2024, and followed up two hours later by expanding it into a double album titled 'The Anthology'. It would continue to become the best-selling album of the entire year.