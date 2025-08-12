Thailand Advertising Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Trends & Forecast Report 2025-2033
The Thailand advertising market size reached USD 4,250.71 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6,060.56 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.02% during 2025–2033. Market growth is driven by the rapid shift toward digital platforms, rising internet and smartphone penetration, and increasing investments in targeted advertising strategies. The sector is also benefiting from the expansion of e-commerce, growth in social media platforms, and a strong demand for video-based and influencer-driven campaigns.
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 4,250.71 million
Forecast (2033): USD 6,060.56 million
CAGR (2025–2033): 4.02%
Rising adoption of programmatic and AI-powered advertising tools
Strong growth in mobile and video advertising segments
Continued relevance of television and outdoor advertising for mass reach
Expansion of e-commerce driving digital ad spending
How Is AI Transforming the Advertising Market in Thailand?
AI technologies are reshaping advertising strategies by enabling more precise targeting, improved campaign performance, and better audience engagement, including:
-
AI-driven audience segmentation for hyper-personalized marketing
Predictive analytics to optimize ad placements and budgets
Real-time ad performance tracking with automated adjustments
AI-powered content creation for dynamic and contextual ads
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Digital Shift: Rapid transition from traditional to online and mobile advertising
Video Dominance: Strong demand for short-form and live-streaming video ads
E-commerce Boom: Surge in online retail accelerating digital ad investments
Programmatic Advertising: Automated ad buying gaining popularity among marketers
Omni-channel Strategies: Integration of offline and online campaigns for unified brand presence
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Analysis by Type
-
Television Advertising
Print Advertising
-
Newspaper Advertising
Magazine Advertising
-
Search Advertising
Display Advertising
Classified Advertising
Video Advertising
Regional Analysis
-
Bangkok
Eastern
Northeastern
Southern
Northern
Others
Latest Development in the Industry
-
July 2025: Major Thai retailers launched AI-powered personalized ad campaigns across mobile and web platforms.
June 2025: Bangkok-based advertising agencies reported a surge in influencer marketing investments.
May 2025: A leading OTT platform introduced programmatic advertising options for Thai brands.
April 2025: Outdoor digital billboards with real-time data-driven content went live in central Bangkok.
March 2025: Partnerships between e-commerce giants and ad-tech firms expanded targeted campaign capabilities.
