Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thailand Advertising Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Trends & Forecast Report 2025-2033

Thailand Advertising Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Trends & Forecast Report 2025-2033


2025-08-12 02:00:12
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Thailand Advertising Market Overview:

The Thailand advertising market size reached USD 4,250.71 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6,060.56 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.02% during 2025–2033. Market growth is driven by the rapid shift toward digital platforms, rising internet and smartphone penetration, and increasing investments in targeted advertising strategies. The sector is also benefiting from the expansion of e-commerce, growth in social media platforms, and a strong demand for video-based and influencer-driven campaigns.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 4,250.71 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 6,060.56 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 4.02%
  • Rising adoption of programmatic and AI-powered advertising tools
  • Strong growth in mobile and video advertising segments
  • Continued relevance of television and outdoor advertising for mass reach
  • Expansion of e-commerce driving digital ad spending

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/thailand-advertising-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Advertising Market in Thailand?
AI technologies are reshaping advertising strategies by enabling more precise targeting, improved campaign performance, and better audience engagement, including:

  • AI-driven audience segmentation for hyper-personalized marketing
  • Predictive analytics to optimize ad placements and budgets
  • Real-time ad performance tracking with automated adjustments
  • AI-powered content creation for dynamic and contextual ads

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Digital Shift: Rapid transition from traditional to online and mobile advertising
  • Video Dominance: Strong demand for short-form and live-streaming video ads
  • E-commerce Boom: Surge in online retail accelerating digital ad investments
  • Programmatic Advertising: Automated ad buying gaining popularity among marketers
  • Omni-channel Strategies: Integration of offline and online campaigns for unified brand presence

Ask Analyst for Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=41170&flag=C

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Type

  • Television Advertising
  • Print Advertising
    • Newspaper Advertising
    • Magazine Advertising
  • Radio Advertising
  • Outdoor Advertising
  • Internet Advertising
    • Search Advertising
    • Display Advertising
    • Classified Advertising
    • Video Advertising
  • Mobile Advertising
  • Cinema Advertising

Regional Analysis

  • Bangkok
  • Eastern
  • Northeastern
  • Southern
  • Northern
  • Others

Latest Development in the Industry

  • July 2025: Major Thai retailers launched AI-powered personalized ad campaigns across mobile and web platforms.
  • June 2025: Bangkok-based advertising agencies reported a surge in influencer marketing investments.
  • May 2025: A leading OTT platform introduced programmatic advertising options for Thai brands.
  • April 2025: Outdoor digital billboards with real-time data-driven content went live in central Bangkok.
  • March 2025: Partnerships between e-commerce giants and ad-tech firms expanded targeted campaign capabilities.

MENAFN12082025004122016232ID1109915381

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search