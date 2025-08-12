Saudi Arabia ICT Market Size To Reach $71.58 Billion By 2033: Outlook, Trends & Opportunity

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Saudi Arabia ICT market size was valued atin 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reachby 2033, exhibiting aduring 2025-2033. Growing digital transformation, government Vision 2030 initiatives, and rising cloud adoption are propelling rapid expansion in Saudi Arabia's ICT market.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 43.46 Billion

Forecast (2033): USD 71.58 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 5.25%

Saudi Arabia ICT market is witnessing accelerated adoption of AI, cloud computing, and IoT, driven by Vision 2030 digital transformation goals.

Expansion in smart city projects, growing e-government services, and rising enterprise IT investments are fueling sustained market growth across sectors. Cloud services segment dominates the market, supported by increasing demand for scalable infrastructure and strong investments from global and local technology providers.

How Is AI Transforming the ICT Market in Saudi Arabia?



AI is boosting Saudi Arabia's ICT market by powering smart data analytics, enhancing network efficiency, and enabling faster, smarter decision-making across government and private sectors.

The government's USD 1.78 billion investment in AI, cloud infrastructure, and digital workforce development is accelerating adoption in sectors like healthcare, finance, and smart city projects.

Telecom giants such as STC leverage AI-driven network optimization and IoT to expand 5G coverage beyond 90%, supporting over 45 million connected devices and fueling market growth.

New initiatives like Humain, backed by the Public Investment Fund, focus on building AI infrastructure, data centers, and advanced AI models to position Saudi Arabia as a global AI leader. AI-enabled solutions in digital governance, predictive analytics, and cybersecurity are key drivers, with over 85 government entities benefiting from AI platforms generating an estimated SAR 50 billion value.

Saudi Arabia ICT Market Trends and Drivers



Saudi Arabia's ICT market is rapidly expanding due to Vision 2030, which drives digital transformation through smart city projects, e-governance, 5G rollout, and investment in cloud computing and AI technologies.

The extensive deployment of 5G networks covering over 90% of urban areas fuels high-speed connectivity and the growth of IoT ecosystems, enhancing opportunities in smart cities, industrial automation, and digital services.

Enterprise digitalization in key sectors like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing is accelerating demand for ICT solutions such as big data analytics, cloud services, and cybersecurity, enabling greater efficiency and innovation.

Government initiatives, including the National Digital Transformation Program and Digital Government Authority, stimulate ICT adoption through public-private partnerships, regulatory reforms, and substantial investments in digital infrastructure. The young, tech-savvy population and collaborative efforts between local firms and global technology giants strengthen Saudi Arabia's position as a regional technology hub, fostering innovation and ICT market growth.

Saudi Arabia ICT Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Type:



Hardware

Software

IT Services Telecommunication Services

Analysis by Size of Enterprise:



Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Analysis by Industry Vertical:



BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities Others

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia ICT Market



2025 August: Telecom leaders STC, Mobily, and Zain enhanced their 5G networks using AI-driven platforms like Nokia's AVA, improving network efficiency and customer experience with predictive management and automation.

2025 August: OpenAI's GPT models were deployed on Groq infrastructure within Saudi Arabia by Humain, advancing local AI capabilities with sovereign data hosting for enhanced performance and data privacy. 2025 July: Saudi Arabia ranked first globally in the ICT Development Index, showcasing its robust digital infrastructure and significant investments in AI, cloud computing, and smart government initiatives.

