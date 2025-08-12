Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Check Point Software Receives DESC Certification for Infinity Portal and SaaS Security Services in the United Arab Emirates

2025-08-12 02:00:09
(MENAFN- 10 Communications LLC) Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cybersecurity solutions, has announced that its Infinity Portal and a suite of cloud-delivered SaaS security services have received certification from the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) under the Cloud Service Provider (CSP) Security Standard. This certification affirms Check Point’s compliance with regulatory expectations for service providers operating within government and semi-government ecosystems in United Arab Emirates.

“Achieving DESC certification reflects our ongoing commitment to regional cybersecurity priorities,” said Ram Narayanan, Country Manager, Middle East at Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. “It reinforces our trusted position as a cybersecurity partner to UAE government stakeholders and ensures our Infinity Platform meets the rigorous standards required for critical infrastructure and public sector operations.”

The certification applies to Check Point’s SaaS offerings in the UAE, including Harmony Email & Collaboration, Harmony Endpoint, Harmony Mobile, Harmony Browse, Infinity XDR/XPR, Infinity Events, Next-Gen Security Management and Quantum Smart-1 Cloud. These services, delivered through the Infinity Portal, are now recognized as compliant with the DESC framework from May 2025 through May 2026.

The DESC CSP Security Standard is aligned with internationally recognized security frameworks including ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC 27002:2013, ISO/IEC 27017:2015, ISR:2017 v.02, and the CSA Cloud Controls Matrix 3.0.1. The certification process, structured around existing global accreditation schemes, affirms that Check Point’s services meet the operational, technical, and security benchmarks required by DESC.

This development supports Check Point’s continued focus on regional compliance, secure cloud adoption, and long-term public sector engagement, advancing national cyber resilience efforts and enabling compliant digital innovation across the UAE.

