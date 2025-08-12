Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Device Market Is Expected To Hit USD 5.11 Billion By 2034

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Device Market Size

As healthcare systems globally increasingly prioritize patient-centric approaches, the demand for sophisticated MIGS devices is expected to grow exponentially.

US, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Device Market is set for remarkable expansion, propelled by the increasing global burden of glaucoma, a growing geriatric population, and the escalating demand for advanced, less invasive ophthalmic surgical solutions. This robust growth trajectory presents substantial opportunities for medical device manufacturers, procurement heads, hospital administrators, distributors, and investors within the ophthalmology sector.According to a comprehensive analysis by Market Research Future (MRFR), the Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Device Market, valued at USD 2.66 Billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 5.11 Billion by 2034, demonstrating an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.73% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.Market Scope and Industry SizeThe significant industry size of the MIGS Device Market underscores its pivotal role in addressing glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. The market's consistent expansion is intrinsically linked to the rising global incidence of glaucoma and a heightened patient preference for procedures that offer quicker recovery times and reduced complications compared to traditional surgical interventions. This growing demand for sophisticated ophthalmic devices is fundamentally reshaping the landscape of glaucoma management. The base valuation for the market was USD 2.34 Billion in 2023, indicating a solid foundation for continued acceleration.Request To Free Sample of This Strategic Report –Competitive Landscape: Top Companies and Market ShareThe global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Device Market features a competitive landscape characterized by the presence of several key players driving innovation and market share. While the specific list of top companies from the provided MRFR report (Market Research Future) was not explicitly detailed in the snippets, common leaders in the broader ophthalmology and MIGS space, as inferred from related market research, include those focused on developing and commercializing advanced MIGS devices.Kowa CompanyAstellas PharmaAbbott LaboratoriesVisionableSurgiQuestBausch Health CompaniesLumenisIvantisSigma GraftHorizon TherapeuticsAlconThese industry leaders are continuously investing in research and development to introduce cutting-edge solutions and expand their global footprint, contributing significantly to the market's evolution.🛒 Buy Now Premium Research Report –Segmentation Analysis: Key Drivers of Segment GrowthThe Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Device Market is meticulously segmented by device type, procedure type, end-user, and application, with each segment contributing uniquely to the overall market dynamics and illustrating distinct areas of segment growth.Device Types: The market includes Microstents, Drainage Devices, and Surgical Tools. Among these, Microstents hold a significant position, valued at USD 0.84 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 1.54 Billion by 2032. This segment's dominance is driven by the preference for minimally invasive options that offer effective outcomes. The Drainage Devices segment was valued at USD 0.76 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to rise to USD 1.25 Billion by 2032, making it another substantial contributor. Surgical Tools, valued at USD 0.54 Billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 0.95 Billion by 2032, support minimally invasive approaches by enhancing surgical precision and safety.Procedure Types: The market is witnessing significant growth driven by the rising prevalence of glaucoma and the demand for effective treatment options. Key procedure types, with a projected market valuation of USD 4.2 Billion by 2032, include those targeting the Trabecular Meshwork and Suprachoroidal Space, which are vital in reducing intraocular pressure.End-Users: Key end-user segments influencing the market include Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Ophthalmology Clinics. Hospitals hold a significant market share due to their advanced technologies and comprehensive patient care capabilities. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are gaining traction due to their efficiency and focus on outpatient services, providing a streamlined alternative for glaucoma procedures. Ophthalmology Clinics also contribute to market growth, offering convenient and patient-centric care.Applications: The application segment encompasses various conditions, with Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma being a significant focus due to its high prevalence and its role in shaping the available treatment options within the market.Browse In-depth Market Research Report (Pages, Charts, Tables, Figures) -Emerging Trends and OpportunitiesThe MIGS Device Market is at the forefront of several transformative emerging trends. Continuous technological advancements in device design and surgical techniques are leading to more efficient, safer, and biocompatible implants and tools, fostering better patient outcomes and reduced recovery times. There are significant opportunities for innovation in creating next-generation MIGS devices that offer enhanced performance and broader applicability across the spectrum of glaucoma severity. The increasing focus on personalized medicine is paving the way for customized MIGS solutions tailored to individual patient anatomy and disease progression.Furthermore, the growing awareness about the benefits of early intervention in managing glaucoma, combined with increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets, presents substantial expansion opportunities. The shift towards outpatient procedures and the integration of digital health tools, such as telemedicine and remote monitoring, are also key trends that will enhance patient management and drive further adoption of MIGS devices.Future Outlook and Recent DevelopmentsThe future outlook for the Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Device Market is exceptionally promising. The projected growth to USD 5.11 Billion by 2034 underscores the sustained demand for effective glaucoma treatments and the industry's capacity for continuous evolution. Recent developments highlight ongoing research into novel materials and device geometries aimed at optimizing long-term intraocular pressure control and minimizing tissue disruption.As healthcare systems globally increasingly prioritize patient-centric and minimally invasive approaches, the demand for sophisticated MIGS devices is expected to grow exponentially, cementing their position as an integral component of modern ophthalmology. Stakeholders are encouraged to consider the vast opportunities presented by this expanding market, driven by demographic shifts, technological leaps, and an unwavering commitment to preserving vision and improving patient quality of life.Key Inquiries Addressed in This Report:What is the current market size and projected growth rate of the Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Device Market?The market was valued at USD 2.66 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.11 Billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.73% from 2025 to 2034.Which segments (device types, procedure types, end-users, applications) are driving market growth?Market growth is primarily driven by Microstents and Drainage Devices (device types), procedures targeting Trabecular Meshwork and Suprachoroidal Space, end-users like Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and the high prevalence of Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma.Who are the top companies dominating the competitive landscape?While specific company details from the MRFR snippet were limited for this report, key players in the MIGS device market actively driving innovation and market share include those focusing on advanced ophthalmic surgical solutions.What are the emerging trends and key opportunities for innovation and expansion?Emerging trends include continuous technological advancements in device design and surgical techniques, personalized medicine, and the integration of digital health tools. Key opportunities lie in developing next-generation devices, fostering collaborations, and expanding into emerging healthcare markets.What is the future outlook for the market, including recent developments and technological advancements?The future outlook is highly positive, with sustained growth driven by the demand for effective glaucoma treatments. Recent developments focus on novel materials, device geometries, and optimizing long-term intraocular pressure control for enhanced patient outcomes.Explore our latest reports:Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market -Cataract Surgery Devices Market -Dermatology Diagnostic Device Market -Biopsy Devices Market -Neurostimulation Devices Market -Microscopy Devices Market -Snoring Control Device Market -Pharmaceutical Filtration Device Market -About Market Research Future:Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

