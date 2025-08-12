Illegal Liquor Valued At Rs 54 Lakh Seized From Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Aug 12 (IANS) Ahmedabad Police have seized illegal liquor valued at Rs 54 lakh from SP Sing Road in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The Zone 7 Local Crime Branch (LCB) team recovered 15,456 bottles of fake Indian liquor.

Acting on a confidential tip-off about the arrival of large quantities of illicit liquor in the city ahead of upcoming festivals, the Ahmedabad Police and Zone 7 LCB launched a targeted operation.

The container was found hidden in the parking area, leading to its seizure and the arrest of the involved parties.

A case has been registered at Changodar Police Station under relevant laws, and further investigation is underway.

The police have informed district authorities to coordinate subsequent action.

This significant seizure comes amid ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal liquor trafficking, which often increases during festive seasons.

In 2025, Gujarat has stepped up its crackdown on illegal liquor trafficking, resulting in the seizure of thousands of litres of illicit and spurious alcohol across the state.

Coordinated raids by the Excise Department and police have confiscated over 10,000 litres of illegal liquor in the first half of the year alone.

Many of these consignments were smuggled from neighbouring states such as Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, often hidden in trucks, containers, and remote warehouses.

Operations in key districts like Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot have successfully disrupted the supply chains of unregulated alcohol, preventing potential health risks linked to toxic brews.

The government has intensified patrols and intelligence-led raids, particularly during festivals when demand spikes, resulting in over 200 arrests related to illegal manufacturing, transportation, and sale of illicit liquor.

Despite these concerted efforts, Gujarat's extensive borders and sustained demand pose ongoing challenges, prompting authorities to continue vigilant enforcement and public awareness initiatives to combat the illegal liquor trade effectively.

Over the past several years, Gujarat has witnessed a fluctuating but persistent challenge with illegal liquor trafficking.

Data from state law enforcement agencies reveal that liquor seizures have consistently ranged from several thousand to over ten thousand litres annually.

For instance, between 2019 and 2023, the Gujarat Excise Department, along with police units, seized approximately 40,000 to 50,000 litres of illicit alcohol each year.