India Biobanking Market Size, Share, Growth Insights, Industry Trends, Analysis And Outlook 2025-2033
-
Market size (2024): USD 2,101.7 million
Forecast (2033): USD 3,402.9 million
CAGR (2025–2033): 5.5%
Driven by rising emphasis on personalized medicine and advancements in genomics research .
Increasing prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases necessitating high-quality biological samples.
Growing investment in clinical trials , particularly for cancer, neurology, and infectious diseases.
Government support through initiatives like the National Biopharma Mission and regulatory developments promoting ethical management.
AI is revolutionizing the Indian biobanking market by enhancing efficiency, quality control, and data utilization, accelerating medical research and personalized healthcare.
-
AI-Driven Process Automation: AI is being integrated into modern biobanking processes to automate sample storage, tracking, and retrieval, significantly reducing processing time and human error.
Enhanced Sample Quality and Integrity: AI systems can assess the quality of biosamples (e.g., detecting DNA integrity or malignancy in tissue samples using digital histopathology), ensuring high-quality specimens for research.
Optimized Storage Utilization: AI can analyze biobank distribution and inventory status to re-locate biosamples, maximizing storage space utilization within automated sample storage systems.
Accelerated Research and Drug Discovery: AI and machine learning algorithms are crucial for integrating complex genomic data with electronic health records, identifying novel drug candidates, analyzing biological data, and predicting protein structures, thereby accelerating drug development and disease understanding.
Personalized Medicine Advancement: AI enables the analysis of genetic profiles, clinical data, and environmental factors to support the development of tailored medical interventions and more precise treatments, aligning with the shift towards personalized medicine.
Improved Data Management and Insights: AI streamlines the collection and analysis of vast patient data from medical registries, automates literature reviews, and optimizes grant funding processes, providing powerful, data-driven insights for researchers.
-
Rising Incidence of Chronic and Genetic Diseases: The growing burden of diseases like cancer and diabetes in India is driving an urgent demand for biological samples to facilitate research into disease etiology, progression, and treatment development.
Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine and Genomics: The shift towards personalized medicine, coupled with advancements in genomics, proteomics, and biomarker-based research, necessitates extensive and diverse collections of high-quality biological samples.
Growing Investment in Research and Development (R&D): Increased funding and initiatives from government bodies (e.g., Indian Council of Medical Research, Department of Biotechnology) are supporting the establishment and expansion of biobanks and advanced medical studies.
Technological Advancements in Biobanking: Innovations such as automated sample storage systems , RFID tagging, advanced cryopreservation methods, and Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) are optimizing biobank operations for efficiency, scalability, and security.
Ethical Guidelines and Standardization: A growing emphasis on standardized biobanking procedures and ethical management of human biological materials is enhancing the credibility and reliability of biobanking activities, encouraging wider participation.
India's Diverse Population as a Research Asset: India's vast and genetically diverse population is attracting foreign research entities for collaborations, further spurring the expansion of biobanking and genetic research within the country.
Increasing Clinical Trials: The rising number of clinical trials being conducted in India, particularly for targeted therapies, is creating a substantial demand for biorepositories to supply the necessary biological samples.
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Specimen Type Insights:
-
Blood Products
Solid Tissue
Cell Lines
Nucleic Acid
Others
Biobank Type Insights:
-
Population-based Biobanks
Disease-oriented Biobanks
Application Insights:
-
Therapeutics
Research
End User Insights:
-
Academic Institutions
Pharma and Biotech Companies
Regional Insights:
-
North India
West and Central India
South India
East and Northeast India
-
August 2025: India's first animal stem cell biobank was inaugurated in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, focusing on providing quality-controlled animal stem cells and indigenous cell culture media to veterinary clinics and research, aiming to reduce import dependence and boost biomanufacturing capacity. * July 2025: A new National Biobank facility was launched at CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB) in New Delhi, aiming to create a comprehensive national health dataset by collecting genomic, lifestyle, and clinical data from 10,000 individuals across diverse backgrounds. This initiative is a cornerstone of the Phenome India Project to monitor health trajectories and disease progression.
June 2025: Reports highlight increasing investment in clinical trials in India, particularly in areas like cancer, neurology, and infectious diseases, making biobanks essential for storing patient samples and facilitating targeted drug development.
October 2024: Discussions around inadequate biobank regulations in India came to the forefront, emphasizing the need for strong data protection laws and ethical oversight to unlock the full potential of the precision medicine sector.
November 2023: AIG Hospital launched its first biobank in the southern region of India, with a goal to collect over 100,000 tissue and blood samples over the next decade, further signifying the growth of private biobanks in the country.
