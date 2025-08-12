Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enlight Research Updated Equity Research On Eften Real Estate Fund AS


2025-08-12 01:31:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enlight Research updated the equity research and price target of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS (EfTEN; EFT1T) shares and increased the target price. According to the analysis, the fair value of the share is 22.86 euros under the base scenario. This is 1,6% higher as compared to the analysis published by Enlight Research in last December and almost 20% higher compared to the last closing price of the stock on the Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Enlight Research points out the following aspects regarding EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS: (i) increasing dividend distributions; (ii) high occupancy in logistics, retail and elderly care segments; (iii) first signs of decreasing vacancy in office segment; (iv) conservatively priced real estate portfolio.

The analysis can be found on the website of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS and the website of Enlight Research .

Kristjan Tamla
EfTEN Capital AS
Managing Director
Tel: +372 655 9515
E-post: ...


