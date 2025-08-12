Enlight Research Updated Equity Research On Eften Real Estate Fund AS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enlight Research updated the equity research and price target ofshares and increased the target price. According to the analysis, the fair value of the share is 22.86 euros under the base scenario. This is 1,6% higher as compared to the analysis published by Enlight Research in last December and almost 20% higher compared to the last closing price of the stock on the Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Enlight Research points out the following aspects regarding EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS: (i) increasing dividend distributions; (ii) high occupancy in logistics, retail and elderly care segments; (iii) first signs of decreasing vacancy in office segment; (iv) conservatively priced real estate portfolio.

The analysis can be found on the website of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS and the website of Enlight Research .

Kristjan Tamla

EfTEN Capital AS

Managing Director

Tel: +372 655 9515

E-post: ...