India Investment Casting Market Size, Share, Industry Growth And Analysis Report 20252033
Key Highlights:
. 2024 Market Size: USD 562.20 Million
. 2033 Forecast Size: USD 733.54 Million
. CAGR (2025–2033): 3.00%
. Rising use of investment casting in high-strength and complex component manufacturing
. Growing demand for lightweight materials in automotive and aerospace sectors
. Increasing investments in advanced casting equipment and capacity expansions
. Rising exports of precision-cast components to global markets
How Is AI Transforming the Market?
AI is optimizing the investment casting process through defect prediction, real-time quality monitoring, and process automation. Machine learning models help in mold design optimization, material flow simulation, and predictive maintenance of casting equipment. AI-driven data analytics also enable manufacturers to improve yield rates, reduce energy consumption, and accelerate prototyping.
Key Market Trends and Drivers:
. Rising automotive production and demand for fuel-efficient vehicles
. Expansion of aerospace manufacturing capabilities in India
. Increasing adoption of superalloys and advanced materials in casting
. Growth in renewable energy and oil & gas sector equipment manufacturing
. Technological advancements in mold-making and heat treatment processes
Market Segmentation:
By Process Type:
. Sodium Silicate Process
. Tetraethyl Orthosilicate (Silica Sol Process)
By Material:
. Superalloys
. Steel
. Aluminum
. Titanium
. Others
By Application:
. Automotive
. Aerospace and Military
. Oil and Gas
. Energy
. Medical
. Others
By Region:
. North India
. South India
. East India
. West India
Latest Developments:
. On December 21, 2024, Jaya Hind Industries installed India's largest high-pressure die-casting machine (4,400-ton capacity) at its Pune plant to enhance aluminum part production for electric and commercial vehicles, addressing demand for lightweight, high-strength components.
. On December 11, 2024, Bharat Forge's JS Auto Cast Foundry announced a ₹67.5 Crore (USD 8.23 Million) expansion in Tamil Nadu, boosting casting capacity by over 60% to 1,16,000 tonnes annually, adding new induction furnaces and sand-handling systems, and creating 400 jobs.
