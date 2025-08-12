India Investment Casting Market Size, Share, Industry Growth And Analysis Report 20252033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The India investment casting market size reached USD 562.20 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 733.54 Million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.00% during 2025–2033. Market growth is driven by increasing demand for precision-engineered components in automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications, advancements in casting materials and processes, and growing adoption of lightweight alloys to improve efficiency in various end-use sectors.

Key Highlights:

. 2024 Market Size: USD 562.20 Million

. 2033 Forecast Size: USD 733.54 Million

. CAGR (2025–2033): 3.00%

. Rising use of investment casting in high-strength and complex component manufacturing

. Growing demand for lightweight materials in automotive and aerospace sectors

. Increasing investments in advanced casting equipment and capacity expansions

. Rising exports of precision-cast components to global markets

How Is AI Transforming the Market?

AI is optimizing the investment casting process through defect prediction, real-time quality monitoring, and process automation. Machine learning models help in mold design optimization, material flow simulation, and predictive maintenance of casting equipment. AI-driven data analytics also enable manufacturers to improve yield rates, reduce energy consumption, and accelerate prototyping.

Key Market Trends and Drivers:

. Rising automotive production and demand for fuel-efficient vehicles

. Expansion of aerospace manufacturing capabilities in India

. Increasing adoption of superalloys and advanced materials in casting

. Growth in renewable energy and oil & gas sector equipment manufacturing

. Technological advancements in mold-making and heat treatment processes

Market Segmentation:

By Process Type:

. Sodium Silicate Process

. Tetraethyl Orthosilicate (Silica Sol Process)

By Material:

. Superalloys

. Steel

. Aluminum

. Titanium

. Others

By Application:

. Automotive

. Aerospace and Military

. Oil and Gas

. Energy

. Medical

. Others

By Region:

. North India

. South India

. East India

. West India

Latest Developments:

. On December 21, 2024, Jaya Hind Industries installed India's largest high-pressure die-casting machine (4,400-ton capacity) at its Pune plant to enhance aluminum part production for electric and commercial vehicles, addressing demand for lightweight, high-strength components.

. On December 11, 2024, Bharat Forge's JS Auto Cast Foundry announced a ₹67.5 Crore (USD 8.23 Million) expansion in Tamil Nadu, boosting casting capacity by over 60% to 1,16,000 tonnes annually, adding new induction furnaces and sand-handling systems, and creating 400 jobs.