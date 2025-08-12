Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Ups Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Leading Brands, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2025-2033

2025-08-12 01:30:13
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India UPS market was valued at USD 277.80 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 408.28 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.40% from 2025 to 2033. The UPS market in India is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing power outages, expanding IT infrastructure, and rising industrial automation across the country.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 277.80 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 408.28 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 4.40%
  • Growing demand for uninterrupted power supply across IT, BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors
  • Expansion of data centers and telecommunication infrastructure fueling UPS adoption

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-ups-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the UPS Market in India?

Advanced UPS systems are being integrated with:

  • Smart monitoring and remote diagnostics capabilities
  • Battery management and predictive maintenance features
  • Integration with renewable energy sources and hybrid power systems
  • Enhanced energy efficiency and modular UPS configurations for scalability

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Power Reliability Concerns : Increasing grid instability and frequent outages driving UPS demand
  • Data Center Growth : Expansion of hyperscale and colocation data centers requiring robust backup power
  • Industrial Automation : Rising adoption of automation in manufacturing and process industries
  • Government Initiatives : Focus on smart cities and infrastructure development boosting power backup solutions
  • Increasing Awareness : Rising focus on power quality and protection in commercial and residential segments

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:

  • Standby UPS System
  • Online UPS System
  • Line-interactive UPS System

Capacity Insights:

  • Less than 10 kVA
  • 10-100 kVA
  • Above 100 kVA

Application Insights:

  • Data Centers
  • Telecommunications
  • Healthcare
    • Hospitals
    • Clinics
  • Industrial
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • North India
  • South India
  • East India
  • West India

Ask Analyst for Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=31141&flag=C

Latest Development in the Industry

  • In April 2025, Schneider Electric India launched a new modular UPS solution with enhanced energy efficiency and AI-based predictive maintenance to support the country's growing data center infrastructure
  • At the India Power & Energy Expo 2025 (February, Mumbai), leading UPS manufacturers showcased innovative hybrid power backup systems integrated with renewable energy capabilities
  • The Indian government's push towards smart grid projects and industrial modernization is expected to accelerate the adoption of advanced UPS systems, supporting the nation's digital transformation goals

