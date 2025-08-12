India Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Growth Insights And Forecast Report 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Market overview

The India cold chain logistics market was valued at USD 11.53 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 27.00 billion by 2033 , representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.90% for 2025–2033. Growth is being driven by rising investments in temperature-controlled storage and transport to serve expanding food & beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical sectors; increasing adoption of IoT and automation for real-time monitoring and traceability; and sustainability initiatives that encourage energy-efficient cold facilities.



Market size (2024): USD 11.53 billion.

Forecast (2033): USD 27.00 billion.

CAGR (2025–2033): 8.90% .

Major growth contributors / industry activities:



Heavy capex into refrigerated warehouses and multi-temperature facilities to reduce post-harvest losses and support processed foods.



Expansion of pharma-grade cold storage and specialized transport for vaccines, biologics and clinical trial supplies.

Adoption of IoT sensors, ASRS (automated storage/retrieval), WMS improvements and sustainability upgrades (net-zero cold stores). Key companies operating in the market (examples): Snowman Logistics, ColdEX (ColdEx Logistics), A.P. Moller – Maersk (cold storage investments), UPS (healthcare cold-chain facilities), TCI / TCI Cold Chain, ColdStar and several regional specialists. (Selected firms cited below.)

Key highlights

How Is AI Transforming the Cold Chain logistics Market in India ?

AI and adjacent technologies (AI+IoT) are being integrated across operations - practical applications include:



Predictive analytics for demand & inventory: AI models forecast demand patterns for perishables and vaccines, reducing overstock and spoilage.



Real-time anomaly detection & automated alerts: AI processes sensor streams (temperature, humidity, door events) to detect deviations and trigger corrective actions before product loss.



Route optimization & fleet automation: AI optimizes refrigerated fleet routing and load consolidation to reduce transit time, fuel and emissions.

Predictive maintenance for cold equipment: Machine learning predicts compressor or refrigeration failures, enabling scheduled maintenance and higher uptime.



Government and national initiatives: Programs to expand integrated cold-chain infrastructure (PMKSY and sectoral vaccine/animal health digitalization efforts) and MoUs to digitalize vaccine cold-chain management.



Technology-led projects: Smart warehouses, ASRS and IoT + AI deployments are being piloted and scaled to improve traceability and reduce waste.



Sectoral demand surges: Strong growth from retail & e-commerce fresh-food fulfilment, dairy, meat & seafood exports and pharmaceutical / biotech cold logistics.



Cost-efficiency & sustainability pressure: Move toward energy-efficient refrigeration, solar/renewable power integration and net-zero cold storage projects.

Retrofit and modernization: Upgrading legacy warehouses to multi-temperature, GDP-compliant pharma facilities and installing advanced monitoring systems.

Key Market Trends and DriversMarket segmentation

Type Insights:



Refrigerated Warehouses

Refrigerated Transportation



Railways



Airways



Roadways Waterways

Application Insights:



Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionary

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Meat, Fish, and Sea Food

Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Others



North India (large consumption hubs, pharma clusters)

South India (ports and cold-chain for seafood & pharma)

East India (horticulture and coastal seafood exports) West India (Gujarat/Maharatsha - processing and export nodes)

Regional insights

Crowded expansion by leading operators: Snowman Logistics reported network expansion and opened multiple new cold storage facilities in 2025–2025 (Kolkata, Krishnapatnam, Kundli additions) while reporting quarter-on-quarter revenue growth as it scales pallet capacity and fleets. This reflects strong private investment in warehousing capacity.



New regional hubs / distribution growth: ColdStar Logistics opened an additional distribution hub in Visakhapatnam (Aug 2025) to support marine, pharmaceutical and FMCG traffic - an example of regional hub development tied to port and export growth.

Public-private tech partnerships: The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) signed an MoU with UNDP for digitalization of vaccine cold-chain management (May 2024), accelerating digital monitoring and AI-enabled visibility for animal health vaccines - a precedent for wider digitalization across the cold chain. IMARC also cites net-zero cold storage collaborations (Bootes & CargoPeople) and large corporate investments (e.g., Maersk cold store in Gujarat). These moves align with national goals on food security, energy transition and improved healthcare logistics.

Latest developments in the Industry