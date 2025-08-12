Enable Finance Delivers £2.5M Business Bridging Loan In Four Days

Enable Finance

Leading UK brokerage saves national training firm 6% annually through rapid refinancing solution

- Phillip EvansSHEFFIELD, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Enable Finance, a leading UK business finance brokerage, today announced the successful deployment of a £2.5 million business bridging loan within four days, enabling a national training organisation to refinance existing facilities and achieve annual savings of 6% compared to their previous lender arrangements.The transaction demonstrates Enable Finance's ability to deliver rapid, cost-effective funding solutions for established UK businesses facing time-sensitive refinancing requirements. The unnamed training organisation, which operates across multiple UK locations, required immediate refinancing to replace expensive short-term facilities that were charging significantly above market rates.Transaction Highlights* Speed of Execution: Complete loan deployment achieved within four working days from initial enquiry* Cost Savings: 6% per annum reduction in financing costs (equivalent to 0.5% monthly saving)* Loan Amount: £2.5 million business bridging facility* Sector: National training and education services provider* Purpose: Refinancing of existing high-cost facilities"This transaction exemplifies our commitment to delivering rapid, value-driven financing solutions for UK businesses," said Phillip Evans, Managing Director of Enable Finance. "When established businesses find themselves trapped in expensive funding arrangements, our extensive lender network and streamlined processes enable us to provide immediate relief. Saving our client 6% annually whilst delivering the funds in under a week demonstrates the tangible value we bring to the UK business community."Market Context and Strategic Positioning - The successful refinancing comes at a time when many UK businesses are seeking to optimise their cost of capital following a period of elevated interest rates. Enable Finance's ability to access competitive bridging finance rates through its established relationships with specialist lenders has positioned the firm as a preferred partner for time-critical business funding requirements.The training sector client had been paying premium rates on existing facilities that were originally intended as temporary measures. Enable Finance's intervention not only provided immediate cost relief but also established a more appropriate funding structure aligned with the organisation's cash flow patterns and growth trajectory.Sarah Williams, Director of Business Development at Enable Finance, commented: "The education and training sector has faced particular challenges in recent years, and we're seeing increased demand from established operators seeking to refinance legacy facilities. Our deep understanding of sector-specific requirements, combined with our rapid execution capabilities, enables us to deliver solutions that genuinely transform our clients' financial positions."Service Delivery Excellence - The four-day completion timeline included comprehensive due diligence, lender selection, legal documentation, and funds release. Enable Finance's standardised processes and pre-established legal panels enabled the accelerated timeline without compromising on regulatory compliance or risk assessment standards.The transaction utilised Enable Finance's proprietary lender matching technology, which identified three potential funders within 24 hours of the initial enquiry. The selected lender offered the most competitive combination of rate, terms, and execution capability, resulting in the substantial annual savings achieved for the client.Forward Guidance and Market Outlook- Enable Finance continues to see strong demand for business bridging solutions as UK companies seek flexible, rapid-deployment funding options. The firm expects bridging loan volumes to increase by 15-20% over the remainder of 2025, driven by business acquisition activity and refinancing requirements."We're investing significantly in our technology infrastructure and lender relationships to ensure we can continue delivering exceptional outcomes for UK businesses," added Evans. "This transaction demonstrates that speed and value are not mutually exclusive when you have the right expertise and market positioning."About EnableFinance - Founded in 2003, Enable Finance is a leading UK business finance brokerage specialising in commercial lending solutions for established businesses. The firm maintains relationships with over 200 active lenders and has facilitated more than £500 million in business funding since its inception. Enable Finance operates from its headquarters at Sheffield Science Park.

