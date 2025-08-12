Digital Textile Printing Market Surges Ahead: Key Trends, Innovations & Growth Forecast 2030

Digital Textile Printing Market, by Substrate

Polyester dominated in 2020 (nearly 25% share), while silk is expected to post the fastest growth at a CAGR of 15.7%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Allied Market Research, the global digital textile printing market was valued at $2.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Growth Drivers:- Rising adoption of 3D printing technologies in textiles.- Rapid shift in fashion trends and increasing demand for customization.- Technological advancements in printing methods.However, environmental concerns and the high cost of equipment and raw materials remain key challenges. Emerging economies, on the other hand, present significant growth opportunities.Market Segmentation Insights:- By Substrate: Polyester dominated in 2020 (nearly 25% share), while silk is expected to post the fastest growth at a CAGR of 15.7%.- By End Use: The display & others category held over 50% share in 2020, whereas technical textiles are forecast to grow at 16.1% CAGR.- By Region: Europe led the market in 2020 (nearly 40% share), but Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth at 16.0% CAGR.Key Market Players:Huntsman Corporation, Am Printex Solutions, AGS Transact Technologies Limited, Hollander B.V, China Dyeing Holdings Ltd., Dickson Coatings, Dazian LLC, Fisher Textiles Inc., Digitex India Inc., and Mehler Technologies GmbH.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: /purchase-optionsAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

