Firm Asks Employees To 'Rewrite Paper By Hand 50 Times' If Scored Below 90 Netizens Recall 'School Days Trauma'
An alleged employee posted an image of the company's instruction, showing that they had achieved a score of 82%, correctly answering 27 out of 33 questions. Although the result was relatively good, they were still instructed to write 33 questions fifty times. The individual voiced their disbelief and irritation, challenging the logic behind what they considered an unnecessarily harsh penalty for a slight miss in performance.Reddit post
“Note: As previously communicated, team members scoring below 90% on the recent test are required to rewrite the entire paper 50 times by hand, outside of office hours, as part of a focused improvement and discipline initiative. Your score is 82%, which falls below the required benchmark. Accordingly, you are expected to complete the task as instructed and submit it by Monday, 21st July 2025 (1st half),” the employee shared company's directive.Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar launches water brand for ₹200 to make it 'accessible to people'
It added,“This initiative is aimed at reinforcing accuracy, attention to detail, and consistent performance. We trust you will take this in the right spirit and complete the task diligently. NOTE : Kindly brush up on your knowledge of all countries' contents as we will be conducting a verbal test periodically. Marks are going to be considered fully correct only. Kindly note that only correct answers will be considered for your final score. Incorrect or partially correct answers will not earn any points.”
Also Read | Oh Mama! Tetema release: Netizens call Nora Fatehi's latest song 'absolute vibe' Netizens react
One of the users said,“what is this 😭 gave me trauma of school days”. Another remarked,“Oh wow! This takes the cake for the most petty workplace. CEO former school teacher hain kya?”“What kind of workplaces are these? Never seen anything like this in IT atleast. Very concerning,” wrote the third.“Stupidity”, commented the fourth. A Reddit user couldn't believe and asked“Is this real”. "Yes few mentality of the people never changes. It's totally unfair, reacted another.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment