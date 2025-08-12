Etihad Announces 30Pc Off On Flights To US, Europe

Dhaka: Etihad Airways, the UAE's national carrier, has rolled out special fares for travellers from India to mark the country's Independence Day.

Operating from its hub at Zayed International Airport, the airline is offering a 30 per cent discount on economy class tickets to destinations across Europe and the United States.

The promotion covers cities such as Chicago (Dh3,273), Toronto (Dh3,599), Washington DC (Dh3,149), Barcelona (Dh2,036), and Dublin (Dh2,149). Additional discounted routes include Brussels, Prague, Warsaw, Sochi, New York, Rome, Atlanta, Madrid, Boston, Paris, Munich, and Frankfurt.

Bookings are open until August 15, with travel valid between September 2025 and March 2026. The offer follows Etihad's earlier summer campaign, which featured 25 per cent savings on both business and economy fares.

Airlines across the UAE, the wider Gulf region, and India have rolled out similar fare promotions as the 2025 summer travel season draws to a close.

Last week, Etihad Airways launched the first commercial flight of its new Airbus A321LR. Flight EY414 departed from Zayed International Airport to Phuket on Friday, showcasing the airline's next-generation single-aisle jet.

The A321LR is designed to offer Etihad's premium cabin standards on short and medium-haul routes, delivering the same refined service and attention to detail found on its award-winning widebody fleet.

-B