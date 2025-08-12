Space Race Next: US, China Rushing To Nuclearize The Moon
In April 2025, China reportedly unveiled plans to build a nuclear power plant on the moon by 2035. This plant would support its planned international lunar research station . The United States countered in August, when acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy reportedly suggested a US reactor would be operational on the moon by 2030.
While it might feel like a sudden sprint, this isn't exactly breaking news. NASA and the Department of Energy have spent years quietly developing small nuclear power systems to power lunar bases, mining operations and long-term habitats.
As a space lawyer focused on long-term human advancement into space, I see this not as an arms race but as a strategic infrastructure race. And in this case, infrastructure is influence.
A lunar nuclear reactor may sound dramatic, but it's neither illegal nor unprecedented. If deployed responsibly, it could allow countries to peacefully explore the moon, fuel their economic growth and test out technologies for deeper space missions. But building a reactor also raises critical questions about access and power.The legal framework already exists
Nuclear power in space isn't a new idea. Since the 1960s, the US and the Soviet Union have relied on radioisotope generators that use small amounts of radioactive elements – a type of nuclear fuel – to power satellites , Mars rovers and the Voyager probes.
