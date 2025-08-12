Fan Facility In Classrooms Out Of Bounds For 30% J & K Students

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As Jammu and Kashmir faces the music of scorching heat, at least 30 percent of school students bear the brunt of unavailability of fans and lights in the classroom.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) in a report said,“70 percent of students reported that their schools have working fans and lights in the classroom.”

The report further said that 75 percent of students reported that their schools have separate functional toilets for boys and girls.

It also states that 69 percent students reported that their schools provide adequate sports facilities to all students

The MoE in a report also said that 73 percent Students reported that their schools have clean drinking water available.

“60 percent Students reported that their schools have functional laboratories for grade IX students,” it reads.

MoE further said that the school facilities play an important role in the teaching-learning process.

“The figures illustrate the availability of essential school facilities like sports facilities, drinking water, functional fans and lights, science lab, and separate functional toilets. Instances where availability is below 50 percent need targeted interventions,” it reads.

The report also said that“Most students shared that their schools are equipped with basic facilities such as functional toilets, clean drinking water, and proper ventilation through working fans and lights in classrooms.”

“Access to sports facilities is also reported by many students. However, the availability of functional laboratories for Grade IX students is relatively lower in comparison,” MoE said.

The report further said that ensuring consistent access to all essential infrastructure is important to create a more enabling environment for learning.

Pertinently, KNO in previous week reported that a segment of students in Jammu and Kashmir, are pessimistic about their ability to achieve their future goal while a huge number of students in schools are reeling under stress, anxiety, isolation or loneliness.

MoE had said,“A segment of students reported feeling stressed, unhappy, or isolated, and some also expressed reluctance to attend school.”“Some students mentioned difficulty in talking to someone when feeling upset, while a few shared concerns about the pressure of excessive activities,” it reads