Enemy T-72 Tank And Field Fuel Depot Destroyed In Kupiansk Direction
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Dnipro operational-strategic group of troops reported this on Telegram and released a video.
“The result of just one night: the top pilot of the Sapsan unmanned systems battalion destroyed an enemy T-72 tank and a field warehouse with fuel and lubricants,” the report said.Read also: AFU conduct combat operations to drive Russians out of outskirts of Kamiansk
As reported by Ukrinform, drone operators destroyed a rare North Korean 140-mm caliber morta in the Sumy direction.
