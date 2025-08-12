403
Heatwave To Persist Until Thursday Cooler Weather Expected By Friday
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 12 (Petra) -- Blistering conditions will continue to grip the Kingdom through midweek, with the heatwave showing no signs of letting up until Thursday. High mountain areas will sizzle under intense sun, while the rest of the country bakes in extreme heat.
By midday on Tuesday, shifting weather patterns could spark sudden downpours, with storms packing heavy rain over the south and east for short bursts, sometimes accompanied by thunder. Winds will swing from north-easterly to north-westerly, kicking up dust in desert areas and slashing visibility.
Forecasters are urging the public to take extra care, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, steering clear of flood-prone valleys, and watching for slick roads in storm-hit areas. Dust storms could bring visibility to a standstill on some highways.
Authorities also warn against leaving children or flammable items inside vehicles and against discarding cigarette butts or campfire remains in forested zones.
Wednesday will bring more of the same oppressive heat, developing clouds, and another round of unstable weather in the south and east, with local downpours possible.
A slight break arrives Thursday as temperatures edge down, but it won't be until Friday that a sharper drop makes the heat more bearable, especially in the highlands.
Maximum and minimum temperatures for today are as follows: East Amman 42 C/29 C, West Amman 40 C/27 C, northern highlands 38 C/27 C, Sharah highlands 38 C/26 C, desert areas 44 C/29 C, plains 40 C/26 C, northern Jordan Valley 45 C/29 C, southern Jordan Valley 42 C/34 C, Dead Sea 42 C/33 C, and Aqaba 44 C/33 C.
