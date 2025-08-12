Salesrain Expands Colombian Operations With New Office In El Poblado, Medellín

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Salesrain Expands Colombian Operations With New Office In El Poblado, Medellín
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Philippines, June 2025: Sales Rain is proud to announce the expansion of its operations in Colombia with the opening of a brand-new office on the third floor of its current El Poblado location. With the most recent addition, there are now 76 cutting-edge BPO workstations integrated with amenities needed to meet the expanding demands of its clients.
With more than 300 operational seats, this is Sales Rain's fifth office in the El Poblado region. The expansion demonstrates Colombia's growing position as a BPO and outsourcing powerhouse in Latin America and reaffirms Sales Rain's ongoing dedication to the Colombian market.
Our decision to grow within El Poblado reflects the overwhelming demand we're seeing from our partners in Colombia. We're committed to delivering scalable, tech-ready workspaces that meet the evolving needs of our clients, and this new office is a testament to that promise.
The new facility, which is ideally suited in one of Medellín's busiest commercial districts, is designed specifically for business process outsourcing teams and offers 24/7 assistance.
Salesrain is putting itself at the forefront of this trend, enabling multinational corporations to expand with confidence in Latin America as Colombia continues to gain popularity as a BPO destination because of its highly qualified staff, economical operations, and strong infrastructure.
For more information about Sales Rain's services, visit
For leasing inquiries and site visits, interested companies are encouraged to contact Sales Rain at ... or visit to explore this exceptional workspace opportunity.
Your next BPO success story starts on the 3rd floor. Secure your seat with Salesrain today.
About Sales Rain: Sales Rain specializes in premium office space solutions, offshore staffing, and BPO Seat Leasing Services, empowering businesses with flexible workspaces and world-class outsourcing support. With a strong presence in the Philippines, Colombia, India, the USA, and the Middle East, the company remains dedicated to driving the future of outsourcing.
Known for its client-centric approach, world-class facilities, and dedication to excellence, Sales Rain empowers businesses with flexible, efficient, and scalable office solutions tailored to their unique needs.
Keep yourself in touch and never miss Sales Rain's current news and serviced office events by subscribing to our newsletter! Send us an email at ....
Other articles by Dell
With more than 300 operational seats, this is Sales Rain's fifth office in the El Poblado region. The expansion demonstrates Colombia's growing position as a BPO and outsourcing powerhouse in Latin America and reaffirms Sales Rain's ongoing dedication to the Colombian market.
Our decision to grow within El Poblado reflects the overwhelming demand we're seeing from our partners in Colombia. We're committed to delivering scalable, tech-ready workspaces that meet the evolving needs of our clients, and this new office is a testament to that promise.
The new facility, which is ideally suited in one of Medellín's busiest commercial districts, is designed specifically for business process outsourcing teams and offers 24/7 assistance.
Salesrain is putting itself at the forefront of this trend, enabling multinational corporations to expand with confidence in Latin America as Colombia continues to gain popularity as a BPO destination because of its highly qualified staff, economical operations, and strong infrastructure.
For more information about Sales Rain's services, visit
For leasing inquiries and site visits, interested companies are encouraged to contact Sales Rain at ... or visit to explore this exceptional workspace opportunity.
Your next BPO success story starts on the 3rd floor. Secure your seat with Salesrain today.
About Sales Rain: Sales Rain specializes in premium office space solutions, offshore staffing, and BPO Seat Leasing Services, empowering businesses with flexible workspaces and world-class outsourcing support. With a strong presence in the Philippines, Colombia, India, the USA, and the Middle East, the company remains dedicated to driving the future of outsourcing.
Known for its client-centric approach, world-class facilities, and dedication to excellence, Sales Rain empowers businesses with flexible, efficient, and scalable office solutions tailored to their unique needs.
Keep yourself in touch and never miss Sales Rain's current news and serviced office events by subscribing to our newsletter! Send us an email at ....
Company :-Sales Rain
User :- Sales Rain
Email :-...
Phone :-09151890279Url :-
Other articles by Dell
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment