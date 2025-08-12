TCL Ignites Next-Gen Living With Cutting-Edge Tech Showcase At IFA 2025

Visitors will also experience how TCL's vision for next-generation living extends beyond individual products through a series of immersive environments powered by the latest TCL technologies. These include the European debut of TCL's AI robots, alongside other technologies including smart home energy solutions, intelligent cockpits, and TCL NXTHOME-where innovation and lifestyle create meaningful moments.

Don't miss the chance to discover how TCL is igniting the future of technology and inspiring greatness through intelligent living at IFA 2025.

TCL at IFA 2025 Event Details:

TCL IFA 2025 Global Media Premiere

Date & Time: 15:30 (CEST), September 4, 2025 (Check-in at 15:00)

Location: Hall 21A, Messedamm Berlin, Germany

TCL IFA 2025 Booth

Date: September 5–9, 2025

Location: Hall 21A, Messedamm Berlin, Germany