Allegiant Announces New Nonstop Routes To Eight Cities, Welcoming Huntsville, Alabama To Its Growing Network

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">ALGT ) today announced five new nonstop routes connecting eight cities nationwide, including new service to Huntsville, Alabama via Huntsville International Airport (HSV). To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.*

The new routes, launching later this year and in early 2026, will provide convenient, nonstop service between these cities and expand Allegiant's growing presence in popular leisure destinations. As more travelers seek value-driven travel options, Allegiant remains dedicated to making dream vacations possible with budget-friendly fares and excellent customer service.

"Coming off the heels of an announcement two weeks ago, we are excited to continue our growth trajectory," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer. "As a leisure focused airline our unique business model allows us to quickly respond to consumer demand and connect underserved markets to top vacation destinations. This expansion bolsters our service in existing markets and we look forward to introducing our brand of service to a new market."

The new routes between Huntsville, Alabama via Huntsville International Airport (HSV) and the following cities include:



Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) beginning November 19, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $39.*

St. Petersburg, Florida via St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) beginning March 5, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $39.* Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) beginning February 12, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $39.*

The new route between Orlando, Florida via Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Appleton, Wisconsin via Appleton International Airport (ATW) begins January 16, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

The new route between Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) and Rochester, New York via Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) begins February 13, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

In addition to unveiling new routes, Allegiant has extended its flight schedule through May 2026, offering travelers the ability to plan vacations and book travel accommodations in advance.

A hallmark of Allegiant's leisure-focused business model is its network of all-nonstop flights, making air travel more seamless and accessible. Passengers spend less time at the airport and more time enjoying their vacation.

Tickets for all newly announced routes are now available. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant .

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Aug. 13, 2025 for travel by May 19, 2026. Prices displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant .

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT ) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant. Media information, including photos, is available at

Media Contact

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: [email protected]

