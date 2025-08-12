Austria Says No Decisions On Ukraine Should Be Made Without Its Involvement

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Austrian Foreign Ministry conveyed this position to an Ukrinform correspondent while commenting on the planned meeting in Alaska on Friday between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

The ministry noted that Austria fully backs the United States' high-level diplomatic efforts to bring about an end to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. It emphasized that it remained fundamentally important to ensure that no decision regarding Ukraine was taken without Ukraine's involvement.

The ministry also stressed that Austria would continue to stand by Ukraine.

Trump plans to meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Putin seeks to exchange a pause in the war for the legitimization of Russia's occupation of part of Ukraine's territory.