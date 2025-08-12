Austria Says No Decisions On Ukraine Should Be Made Without Its Involvement
The ministry noted that Austria fully backs the United States' high-level diplomatic efforts to bring about an end to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. It emphasized that it remained fundamentally important to ensure that no decision regarding Ukraine was taken without Ukraine's involvement.
The ministry also stressed that Austria would continue to stand by Ukraine.Read also: Zelensky, Carney agree Ukraine must take part in decisions on its future
Trump plans to meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Putin seeks to exchange a pause in the war for the legitimization of Russia's occupation of part of Ukraine's territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment