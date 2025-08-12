Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Austria Says No Decisions On Ukraine Should Be Made Without Its Involvement

Austria Says No Decisions On Ukraine Should Be Made Without Its Involvement


2025-08-12 12:06:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Austrian Foreign Ministry conveyed this position to an Ukrinform correspondent while commenting on the planned meeting in Alaska on Friday between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

The ministry noted that Austria fully backs the United States' high-level diplomatic efforts to bring about an end to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. It emphasized that it remained fundamentally important to ensure that no decision regarding Ukraine was taken without Ukraine's involvement.

The ministry also stressed that Austria would continue to stand by Ukraine.

Read also: Zelensky, Carney agree Ukraine must take part in decisions on its future

Trump plans to meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Putin seeks to exchange a pause in the war for the legitimization of Russia's occupation of part of Ukraine's territory.

MENAFN12082025000193011044ID1109915227

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search