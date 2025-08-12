Paradigm Gold Provides Corporate Update
The Company's flagship property is the 100% owned, Swift-Katie Cu-Au project, located in the Golden Arc, BC, with year-round access, excellent infrastructure and with its claims in good standing until 2027. With over $3.5M spent to date, Paradigm Gold has identified, permitted high quality drill ready, Cu and Au targets over a 500m wide x 2,500m strike-length. Subject to funding, a Phase II surface and drill program is planned for Q3/Q4 2025.
About Paradigm Gold
About Paradigm Gold

With an experienced management and exploration team having a history of success throughout North America, Paradigm Gold is aggressively pursuing quality projects to increase shareholder value.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Lawrence Page, K.C."
Lawrence Page, K.C., Chairman and Director, Paradigm Gold Corporation
For further information, please contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at ... .
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Paradigm Gold Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.
