Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Declares Balochistan Liberation Army, Majeed Brigade As Foreign Terrorist Organisations

2025-08-12 12:01:01
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Washington, DC: The US Department of State has designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, the Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO), adding that the Majeed Brigade as an alias to BLA's previous Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) designation. 

The designation reflects the Trump administration's commitment to countering terrorism, according to the State Department.

Majeed Brigade Added As Alias To BLA's SDGT Designation

The BLA was previously designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) in 2019 after carrying out several terrorist attacks. Since 2019, BLA has claimed responsibility for additional attacks, including by the Majeed Brigade. 

In 2024, BLA claimed it had committed suicide attacks near the airport in Karachi and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex. 

In 2025, BLA claimed responsibility for the March hijacking of the Jaffar Express train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, killing 31 civilians and security personnel and holding hostage over 300 train passengers. 

State Department Highlights Trump Administration's Counterterrorism Commitment

Further, the US State Department stated that“Today's action taken by the Department of State demonstrates the Trump Administration's commitment to countering terrorism.”

"Terrorist designations play a critical role in our fight against this scourge and are an effective way to curtail support for terrorist activities," the statement added.

According to the US State Department, today's actions are taken pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended, and Executive Order 13224, as amended. FTO designations go into effect upon publication in the Federal Register.

