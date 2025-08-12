Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure Forms In Bay Of Bengal State To Witness Heavy Rainfall? Check

A new low-pressure area is forming over the northwest Bay of Bengal. Due to the monsoon axis, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in North Bengal starting today, while South Bengal will experience light to moderate rain

Kolkata Weather

Another low-pressure area is about to enter Bengal. A low-pressure area is forming over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, according to the Meteorological Department. The monsoon axis extends up to Arunachal Pradesh, passing over Jalpaiguri. Due to these two factors, rain is likely again in West Bengal.

Rain likely today, Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rain expected in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Rainfall also expected in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. However, rain will decrease from Friday.A low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal on August 13. The monsoon axis extends over North Bengal again. This axis extends from Faridkot, Ludhiana, Nazimabad, Shahjahanpur, Balmiki Nagar, and Jalpaiguri eastward and northeastward up to Arunachal Pradesh. This will cause rain.Meanwhile, rain is also likely in Kolkata and other southern districts today, Tuesday. Light to moderate rain is expected. Along with rain, gusty winds will blow at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. Strong winds may blow in North and South 24 Parganas, Medinipur, and Nadia.Rain will continue till Sunday. While heavy rain will occur in North Bengal till Sunday, Kolkata will experience light to moderate rain. The maximum temperature in the city today will be 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 19 degrees Celsius.