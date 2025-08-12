Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Forecast In THESE Places

Heavy rains are lashing Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. While the initial arrival of the southwest monsoon didn't bring the expected rainfall, the subsequent downpours are making up for the deficit

Weather

It has been raining continuously in Telangana for the past few days. Streams and rivers are overflowing, especially in southern Telangana districts. Reservoirs are full. In its latest warning, the Hyderabad Meteorological Center said that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in several districts of the state. People are advised not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

The Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of a low-pressure area forming in the west-central Bay of Bengal. Several weather agencies, including Skymet, predict that it is likely to intensify into a depression from Wednesday and may hit the coast by Saturday. Due to its impact, widespread rainfall is likely in various parts of the country, including the state, till the 20th of this month.The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Adilabad, and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad districts. There is a possibility of heavy rains in these areas from Tuesday to Friday. They warned that winds could blow at a speed of 30-40 kmph, along with thunder and lightning.Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad on Monday evening, inundating roads and causing severe hardship for motorists. Water entered some houses and disrupted power supply. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected between 5 pm and 10 pm on Tuesday. Currently, cloudy weather is prevailing in the city.According to the Amaravati Meteorological Center, there is a possibility of heavy rains in several districts of Andhra Pradesh in the next five days. Rain is expected in Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari, NTR, Krishna, Palnadu, Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts on Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rains have also been recorded in districts like Kadapa, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, Tirupati, Anakapalli, and Kakinada for the past two days.