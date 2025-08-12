3 WWE Stars Who Could Step In For Naomi On RAW After Her Recent Injury Absence

Naomi's injury leaves a gap on WWE RAW. Here are three names who could take her spot.

Jade Cargill recently came up short in her WWE Women's Championship match against Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam. While she didn't walk out with the gold, the loss opens the door for a brand shift. Moving Cargill to RAW as Naomi's stand-in could create immediate buzz.

She's already beaten The Glow before, and their past mystery attacker storyline could add more depth when Naomi returns. This change would instantly inject more intrigue into the women's division.

Bianca Belair has been sidelined since WrestleMania 41 due to injury, which also caused her to miss the two-night SummerSlam event. If she's cleared to compete, bringing her back now as Naomi's replacement would make sense.

Belair's complicated friendship and heated past with Naomi could lead to an eventual feud over the Women's World Championship. Adding The EST back to RAW would not only fill the gap left by Naomi but also bring back one of WWE's top stars.

Blake Monroe has been turning heads in NXT with her mix of athleticism and presence. At just 27 years old, she's already developed a strong following. Naomi's absence could be the perfect chance for Monroe to step onto RAW.

A main roster debut now would allow her to gain exposure quickly, and once Naomi returns, Monroe could be positioned in a title storyline. For WWE, it's an opportunity to fast-track a rising talent into the spotlight.