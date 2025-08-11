Zilliz Powers The Next Wave Of AI Adoption With Unmatched Enterprise Security And Compliance

Industry-first approach to vector database security enables Fortune 500 companies to deploy AI at scale while meeting the most rigorous compliance requirements.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliz , the company behind the most popular open-source vector database Milvus , today announced a major expansion of its enterprise security and compliance capabilities, empowering organizations in even the most regulated industries to deploy AI solutions with confidence, speed, and scale.

Security and compliance concerns are the primary obstacles keeping 70% of enterprises from scaling AI beyond pilot programs. Zilliz's enhanced safeguards directly eliminate these barriers, enabling customers to advance from pilot to production in weeks rather than months while maintaining full regulatory compliance.

"Security and compliance are not features we add at the end - they are part of our foundation," said Charles Xie, CEO of Zilliz. "We've built a platform that allows enterprises to unlock the value of unstructured data with the peace of mind that their AI applications are protected by world-class security and certified compliance from the ground up."

Meeting the Rising Bar for AI Trustworthiness

Enterprise AI adoption now hinges on trust. Zilliz treats security as a strategic capability - embedding security-by-design, privacy across jurisdictions, and resilience at scale into the core of its platform so regulated organizations can innovate without hesitation.

The comprehensive framework combines global certifications with enterprise controls built for mission-critical workloads:



Certified Trust - SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifications with continuous third-party validation ensure adherence to the highest standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

Global Privacy Compliance - Full GDPR compliance for EU/EEA operations, HIPAA readiness for U.S. healthcare workloads, and official EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework certification, including UK Extension and Swiss-U.S. DPF.

Enterprise-Grade Safeguards - AES-256 encryption at rest and TLS 1.2+ in transit; private networking options; role-based access controls (RBAC); and detailed audit logging for full operational transparency

Guaranteed Uptime - Enterprise SLAs delivering 99.95% availability with financial penalties for non-compliance, backed by automated backup, recovery, and disaster recovery across multiple regions. Complete Data Sovereignty - Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC ) deployment keeps sensitive data within customer security perimeters while delivering fully managed vector database performance.

From Open Source Innovation to Enterprise-Ready AI Infrastructure

Zilliz's commitment to secure, compliant AI builds on its heritage as the creator of Milvus, the world's most popular open-source vector database. The same performance and scalability that have made Milvus a global standard are now paired with enterprise protections designed to meet the demands of regulated industries.

"The future of AI will be defined not only by what is possible, but by what is responsible," added Xie. "Our customers can innovate at the speed of AI, knowing their infrastructure meets or exceeds the world's most rigorous security and compliance benchmarks."

For more information about Zilliz's trust framework and security capabilities, visit .

About Zilliz

Zilliz builds next-generation database technologies that help organizations unlock the value of unstructured data and rapidly develop AI applications. Zilliz offers a fully managed, multi-cloud vector database service powered by open-source Milvus, supporting AWS , GCP, and Azure across 20+ countries.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Zilliz is backed by leading investors, including Aramco's Prosperity7 Ventures and Temasek's Pavilion Capital.

SOURCE zilliz

