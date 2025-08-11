Elliott Statement On Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management, L.P. and Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advise funds that together have a more than 3% ownership stake in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. ("Sumitomo Realty" or the "Company"), making Elliott one of the Company's largest shareholders, note last week's announcement from the Company.

We believe the Company's "Policy on Utilizing Fixed Assets and Leveraging Strategic Shareholdings" lacks both ambition and urgency. This policy falls short in achieving capital efficiency, enhancing shareholder returns and reducing cross shareholdings. As a result, the Company's valuation continues to suffer.

The Company's asset sale target of ¥200 billion represents just a small fraction of Sumitomo Realty's total leasing portfolio and may not be completed until the 2030s. Similarly, the Company's 10-year timeframe to divest ¥400 billion of its portfolio of strategic shareholdings is far too long. Cross shareholdings remain an immediate concern and, in our view, are a key reason for the Company's low shareholder approval at this year's AGM.

Sumitomo Realty must expand its ambitions and accelerate the implementation of its envisioned policy. This would unlock capital for higher-return growth projects and increased shareholder returns, helping to address the Company's persistent undervaluation.

We will continue to work constructively with Sumitomo Realty's management team and engage with other shareholders to address these issues and raise the Company's corporate value.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $72.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Media Contacts:

London

Alice Best

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited

T: +44 203 009 1715

[email protected]

Tokyo

Brett Wallbutton

Ashton Consulting

T: +81 (0) 3 5425-7220

[email protected]

SOURCE Elliott Investment Management L.P.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED