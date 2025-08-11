Fifty Stones Capital Group Closes $11M Bridge Loan For Foster Care Facility Buyout In Crockett, TX
This was no ordinary refinance. The facility is a vast and vital operation, 26 buildings spread across more than 69,000 acres, providing foster care services through established, long-term operators who serve as tenants for the entire property. The deal's urgency was clear, the capital was needed to complete a $5.3M buyout of silent partners, allowing the active operators to consolidate control and position the facility for future expansion.
“This was a defining moment for the operators,” said a principal close to the deal.“There was a tight window to execute the partner buyout. We needed a team that not only understood the nuances of mission-driven assets like this but could also move fast. Fifty Stones Capital Group delivered.”
“Both Patrick and I would prefer for Fifty Stones to handle the entire facility portfolio, roughly $100 million across four properties,” added a lead stakeholder.“This first phase was a test of execution. And now that the team has delivered, we're ready to scale.”
Fifty Stones Capital Group isn't just financing real estate. They're empowering transformative work, supporting properties that provide essential community services while unlocking real value for their investors and borrowers.
“In deals like this, it's about more than just numbers,” said Mark Shea, the CEO of Fifty Stones Capital Group.“We're backing dedicated operators, community impact, and long-term partnerships. When others pause, we lean in.”
This deal once again proves that Fifty Stones is the go-to capital partner for high-impact, high complexity real estate plays. With more projects already in the pipeline, the Crockett facility is just the beginning.
