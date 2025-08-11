Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) Resignation Of CEO


2025-08-11 11:13:04
Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) announces that Alistair Stephens has resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Stephens for his service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.
Christopher Eager, the current Executive Chairman, will assume the role of CEO effective immediately. Mr. Eager brings 34 years' of experience as a mining engineer and will ensure continuity of leadership and ongoing commitment to advancing Resouro's strategic objectives.
The Company is also initiating the process to appoint a Chairman to further strengthen the leadership team.
Chris Eager Executive Chair (Santiago) ... +44 7388 0579809 Emily Evans, SPOKE Media and Content Manager ... +61 401 337 959

