HONG KONG, Aug 12, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - OMS Energy Technologies Inc. ("OMS Energy" or the "Company", stock code: OMSE) and Ministry XR ("Ministry XR") , a leading national institution for AI code governance and technical supervision in Singapore, officially signed a memorandum of understanding on 6 August 2025 to establish an in-depth strategic partnership between two parties. Leveraging AI-driven robotic coding technology and the cutting-edge engineering capabilities possessed by each other, OMS Energy and Ministry XR will jointly promote the intelligent transformation of the traditional energy industry, moving towards a more sustainable development future with high efficiency, low cost and high security.

(Left) Mr. How Meng Hock, Chief Executive Officer of OMS Energy and Mr. Andrew Yew, Chief Technology Officer of Ministry XR

This cooperation focuses on the long-term strategic layout of "intelligently reshaping energy", aiming to build a complete ecosystem through three pillars :

1 R&D in AI Robotic Coding

OMS Energy and Ministry XR will jointly develop an exclusive AI-driven robotic coding framework tailored for the energy industry, with a focus on breaking through core scenarios such as predictive maintenance, autonomous operation, environmental compliance monitoring, and automation of safety protocols. This technology will significantly reduce human operation errors, eliminate personnel safety risks under different environmental conditions like extreme weather, steep terrain, a space filled with poisonous gas, remote area, etc, improve the uptime of energy infrastructure, and provide technical guarantees for the full-lifecycle inspection and maintenance of critical facilities such as oil and gas pipelines and wellhead systems.

2 and Large-Scale Market Deployment

Technology implementation will quickly move from the laboratory to the industrial end: Ministry XR will assist OMS Energy in designing scalable commercialization pathways, including conducting pilot projects, integrating with existing industrial systems, and providing regulatory compliance and certification support. The two parties plan to develop export-grade technologies with global competitiveness, covering the core markets such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and North Africa where OMS Energy currently operate to accelerate the popularization of intelligent solutions in the energy industry.

3 and Innovation Ecosystem Collaboration

Building on OMS Energy's long-term R&D cooperation with institutions such as the A*Star Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech), OMS Energy and Ministry XR will jointly establish an "AI-Robotics Innovation Laboratory" with top academic institutions. They will develop professional courses, establish talent delivery channels, promote the direct transformation of scientific research achievements into industrial applications, and form a closed loop of "industry-research-application".

Shared Vision: Let Intelligence and ESG Concepts become Industry Standards

Mr. How Meng Hock, Chief Executive Officer of OMS Energy , added: "OMS Energy has been deeply engaged in the oil and gas engineering field for nearly 50 years, with 11 manufacturing bases in 6 countries and a professional team of over 600 people. Our core products, OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) and SWS (Surface Wellhead Systems) have sold to over 200 high-quality customers worldwide. This cooperation with Ministry XR will accelerate our business expansion into a 'full-lifecycle pipeline inspection and maintenance service sector in oilfield and urban water supply and wastewater industry', making AI robotics technology the core engine for cost reduction, efficiency improvement, environmental risk elimination and green development in the energy industry. Safety operation is paramount in the oil and gas industry due to the inherent risks associated with the work. AI robotics technology will significantly reduce the risks involved in daily operations in oil and gas projects, especially in extreme climates and harsh geographical environments, and further ensure the sustainability, safety, and efficiency of operations."

Mr. Andrew Yew, Chief Technology Officer of Ministry XR stated at the signing ceremony : "As a leading national institution for AI code governance and technical supervision in Singapore, we will participate in the full-lifecycle of OMS Energy projects, providing full-dimensional support from technology selection to strategic implementation. This cooperation is not only a response to the digital transformation of the energy industry but also a proactive layout to lead global energy technology standards."

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. is a seasoned engineering and technology enterprise in the upstream oil and gas development sector, specializing in the design, certification, and manufacturing of precision engineering systems. Its core products include OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods), SWS (Surface Wellhead Systems), and specialized connectors, while also providing value-added services such as advanced threading processing and pipeline inspection and maintenance. With business covering regions including Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, North Africa, and West Africa, and backed by authoritative certifications such as ISO 9001 and API Q1 as well as stable financial performance, the Company has become a trusted partner in the global energy industry.

About Ministry XR

Ministry XR is a leading national institution for AI code governance and technical supervision in Singapore, dedicated to promoting the standardized application and industrial implementation of AI and robotics technologies. It has profound industry know-how in fields such as technical standard formulation and evaluation of global cutting-edge technologies, providing strategic guidance and technical support for the digital transformation of key industries.

This press release is issued by Messis Global on behalf of OMS Energy Technologies Inc.