Hillcrest Senior Living Offers An Ideal Community For Solo Agers And A Summer Camp To Match

LA VERNE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 - With a growing number of older adults choosing to age solo, Hillcrest, a nonprofit, age-qualified community in La Verne, is stepping up to meet the needs of this rising demographic. Set on a lush 50-acre campus in La Verne, California, Hillcrest is a haven for those who crave meaningful connection, wellness-centered living and a true sense of belonging - especially for those entering this next chapter on their own.







Photo caption: Hillcrest, a nonprofit, age-qualified community in La Verne, is set on a lush, 50-acre campus in La Verne, California.

To spotlight its vibrant lifestyle and welcoming spirit, Hillcrest is inviting solo agers and other curious older adults to experience its charm firsthand at one of their complimentary Summer Camp events.

Summer Camp: Passion Day, is on Thursday, August 14 at 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and attendees will get to explore their artistic side, including an art history lecture, gallery tour and a painting class. And Summer Camp: Fun Day is on Thursday, August 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and will include a guided campus tour filled with surprises, prizes and even mimosas - capped off with a complimentary lunch.

With nearly 40% of Americans aged 65+ now single and roughly 27% of adults over 60 living alone, solo aging is no longer an anomaly - it's a lifestyle. For individuals seeking a secure, socially rich environment, Life Plan Communities like Hillcrest offer a future-proof solution.

“Hillcrest is more than just a place to live - it's a place to belong,” says Shirley Turner, Hillcrest's Director of Sales and Marketing.“For solo agers, that's incredibly important. We offer friendships, wellness resources, cultural stimulation and, perhaps most importantly, peace of mind.”

When Carole Sano and her husband, Jim, decided to downsize, they, along with seven friends, toured Hillcrest and took advantage of activities to see how they might like it. The Sanos moved into a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a patio, yard and“huge garage” in March, and Carole says,“I wish we had done it sooner, now that I see how nice it is.” The friends are all interested in a leveled care community and continue to visit Hillcrest.

Carole appreciates the maintenance-free living, with housekeeping and repairs all handled by the helpful team at Hillcrest. Her family loves to visit and eat with them, too.“It's all here,” she added, and explained that with an upcoming knee surgery, she'll be able to do her physical therapy on the campus, making it convenient and worry-free.

Barbara Buchanan, a retired teacher and the Sanos' next-door neighbor for 30 years, also recently relocated to Hillcrest and now lives across the street from them.

As a solo ager, Barbara says,“Moving to Hillcrest, to be near my dear friends, was one of the best decisions I've ever made. There is magic here. Everyone is so nice, and I really appreciate being able to walk on the beautiful grounds and enjoy the gardens.” As a solo ager, Barbara says,“It's just me and I knew from helping my mom when she was aging that I wanted a place that offered continuing care. I feel so blessed to be living at Hillcrest.”

Unlike high-density 62+ developments or conventional condos, Hillcrest offers a refreshing alternative: a warm, small-town feel tucked into the heart of the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim and Pasadena. Its central location makes it convenient for friends and family to visit, while the spacious, residential neighborhood setting allows residents to enjoy both tranquility and connection.

From walkable neighborhoods and gardening to an art gallery, academic lectures and an active volunteer network, Hillcrest's intellectual program is built around resident interests. It's also not uncommon to meet neighbors who are still working, pursuing passions or leading educational seminars of their own. And for solo agers who may worry about navigating life's transitions alone, Hillcrest offers a true plan for life - with independent living, assisted living, memory care and other long-term support - all within a trusted, familiar setting enjoy both tranquility and connection.

Hillcrest's move-in experience is designed to welcome newcomers with open arms. Resident volunteers serve as ambassadors, helping new neighbors find their“tribe” and easing the transition into community life. For solo agers, that kind of support can make all the difference.

If you're a solo ager considering your next move, Hillcrest would love to hear from you. In addition to welcoming new residents, the community is currently organizing a focus group specifically for solo agers to better understand your goals, interests and what matters most in this stage of life. To participate, please email ... .

And, if you want to experience Hillcrest firsthand, join them for Summer Camp. To learn more and to RSVP, visit or call (657) 279-4495.

About Hillcrest:

Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley. Offering a full continuum of care and a commitment to whole-person wellness, Hillcrest blends Southern California living with a rich, community-driven lifestyle that supports independence, creativity and connection for residents at every stage of aging.

Learn more at .

View image gallery at:

gallery/#iLightbox%5Bgallery_image_1%5D/9

