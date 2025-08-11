Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ambassador Of Brazil Meets With Kuwaiti Minister


2025-08-11 11:06:22
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's ambassador in Kuwait, Rodrigo Gabsch, convened this Monday (11) with the Arab country's minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Amthal Al-Huwaillah. The state-run news agency KUNA reported that during the meeting in Kuwait City, the officials addressed topics of mutual interest and the fight against hunger.

According to KUNA, the officials talked about potential ways to enhance cooperation in humanitarian and social affairs“as part of Kuwait's keenness to support initiatives and programs that improve quality of life and bolster sustainable development.” An initiative to address hunger and poverty was also discussed.

Real also:
Brazil, Kuwait plan to expand trade exchanges

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

Supplied/Kuna

The post Ambassador of Brazil meets with Kuwaiti minister appeared first on ANBA News Agency .

MENAFN11082025000213011057ID1109914975

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search