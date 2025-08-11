Ambassador Of Brazil Meets With Kuwaiti Minister
According to KUNA, the officials talked about potential ways to enhance cooperation in humanitarian and social affairs“as part of Kuwait's keenness to support initiatives and programs that improve quality of life and bolster sustainable development.” An initiative to address hunger and poverty was also discussed.
Translated by Gabriel PomerancblumSupplied/Kuna
