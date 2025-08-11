Ambassador Of Brazil Meets With Kuwaiti Minister

According to KUNA, the officials talked about potential ways to enhance cooperation in humanitarian and social affairs“as part of Kuwait's keenness to support initiatives and programs that improve quality of life and bolster sustainable development.” An initiative to address hunger and poverty was also discussed.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.