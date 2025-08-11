“Mi Linda Costa Rica” Folkloric Ballet Receives Distinction As Country Brand Ambassador
Since its founding in 1973, the group has toured communities and international stages, sharing the richness of its traditions through dance, music, costumes, and customs.Uniting cultures
Recently, the group represented Costa Rica at an international festival in Brazil. The performance confirmed how national art can cross borders and unite cultures, Mi Linda Costa Rica's trajectory reflects a constant effort to educate, include, and promote Costa Rican roots.
“Their inclusion as ambassadors of essential COSTA RICA reflects the strategic value we place on culture as part of our international outreach,” said Adriana Acosta, director of the country brand, the group has raised awareness among thousands of people about the importance of preserving and transmitting traditions.Deeply meaningful
“Receiving this recognition after more than five decades of work is deeply meaningful. Being ambassadors of the essence of Costa Rica not only honors our past, it also commits us to continue projecting the soul of our country through dance, with respect, excellence, and love for our roots,” said Leda Segura, founder and director of the Mi Linda Costa Rica Folkloric Ballet, the appointment strengthens its position as a cultural representative to international audience .
The Mi Linda Costa Rica Folkloric Ballet joins a community of ambassadors in areas such as sports, gastronomy, music, and art of them project the country with excellence, sustainability, innovation, social progress, and a sense of Costa Rican connection .With this recognition, the group reaffirms its commitment to continue bringing Costa Rican culture to more stages around the world, its work will continue to contribute to making folklore a pillar of Costa Rica's identity and international image.->
