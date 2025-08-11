Grupo Clarín Announces First Half And Second Quarter 2025 Results



Grupo Clarín S.A. ("Grupo Clarín" or the "Company")(BCBA:GCLA), the largest media company in Argentina, announced today its First Half and Second Quarter 2025 results. Figures in this report have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (*) ("IFRS") as of June 30, 2025 and are stated in Argentine Pesos ("Ps"), unless otherwise indicated. (*) The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 in the preparation of these financial statements (inflation adjustment) as per Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV"), that establishes that the restatement must be applied to the financial statements. Highlights (1H25 vs. 1H24):

For the purposes of the analysis, it should be noted that the results presented in a comparative manner (1H24) include the effect of year over year inflation as of June 30, 2025, which amounted to 39.4%.

Total Revenues reached Ps. 232,047.6 million, an increase of 29.5% in real terms compared to 1H24, mainly due to higher revenues in Digital and Printed Publications and Broadcasting and Programming segments. .

Adjusted EBITDA(1) reached Ps. 49,517.9 million, an increase of 908.2% compared to 4,911.4 for 1H24, mainly driven by higher EBITDA in the Digital an Printed Publications segment, mainly from school textbooks sales that had not taken place in the previous year, and higher EBITDA in the Broadcasting and Programming Segment, explained by a recovery in advertising sales during 2025.

Grupo Clarín's Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) was 21.3% in 1H25, compared to 2.7% in 1H24. Net Income for the period resulted in Ps. 30,308.2 million, a change of -314.4% compared to a loss of Ps. 14,135.6 million reported in 1H24. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (In millions of Ps.) 1H25 1H24 % Ch. 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 QoQ YoY Total Revenues 232,047.6 179,142.4 29.5 % 131,794.1 100,253.5 96,653.1 31.5 % 36.4 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 49,517.9 4,911.4 908.2 % 36,292.5 13,225.4 3,911.8 174.4 % 827.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) 21.3 % 2.7 % 678.4 % 27.5 % 13.2 % 4.0 % 108.7 % 580.4 % Profit/(Loss) for the period 30,308.2 (14,135.6 ) (314.4 %) 25,149.2 5,158.9 (2,789.8 ) 387.5 % (1001.5 %) Attributable to: Equity Shareholders 30,247.5 (15,223.4 ) (298.7 %) 25,195.6 5,052.0 (3,217.6 ) 398.7 % (883.1 %) Non-Controlling Interests 60.6 1,087.8 (94.4 %) (46.3 ) 107.0 427.7 (143.3 %) (110.8 %) (1)We define Adjusted EBITDA as Total Revenues minus cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute Adjusted EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, Adjusted EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as we report it. (2)We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA over Total Revenues. Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:

Samantha Olivieri

Grupo Clarín S.A.

Tel: +54 11 4309 7104

Email: ... In New York:

Camilla Ferreira and Marcella Ewerton Dragone

Fig Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 917 691-4047

E-mail: ... CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION GRUPO CLARIN S.A.

(BCBA: GCLA)

cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation

to discuss its First Half and Second Quarter 2025 Results Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Time: 12:00pm Buenos Aires Time/4:00pm London Time/11:00am New York Time

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

The webcast presentation will also be available at ABOUT THE COMPANY Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography, and age. Disclaimer Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Grupo Clarín. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events, or results may differ materially. Grupo Clarín does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in Grupo Clarín's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, Grupo Clarín's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to Grupo Clarín and its operations. SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.

