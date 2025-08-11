Cablevisión Holding Announces Its First Half And Second Quarter 2025 Results



Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company")(BCBA:CVH)(OTC:CVHSY), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)(BCBA:TECO2), announced today its First Half and Second Quarter 2025 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of June 30, 2025, unless otherwise indicated. The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV"). CVH Highlights (1H25 vs. 1H24):

This quarter includes results of Telefónica Móvil Argentina ('TMA'), which was acquired by Telecom Argentina on February 24, 2025, hence, the results for the 1H25 aren't comparable to the results of 1H24 as they include results of TMA from March 1st 2025.

Total Revenues reached Ps. 3,357,004 million, an increase of 44.4% in real terms as of 1H25, compared to the same period of 2024, mostly driven by the incorporation of revenue from TMA and by higher ARPUs in real terms in all of the services, in part the effect of price increases carried implemented in 2024 and the decrease in inflation rate; partially offset by a decrease in fixed telephony copper accesses.

Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 2,356,557 million, an increase of 44.1% in constant currency, mainly driven by higher costs on all items, driven by the incorporation of TMA. Excluding this effect, total costs reached Ps. 1,625,722 million, a decrease of 0.6% compared to 1H24.

EBITDA reached Ps. 1,000,447 million as of 1H25, an increase of 45.2% in real terms compared to 1H24, mainly driven by the incorporation of TMA's EBITDA, and by higher revenues (excluding TMA), resulting in a higher EBITDA Margin of 29.8% in 1H25, compared to 29.6% in 1H24. Consolidated Net Loss amounted to Ps. 80,188 million. Consolidated net loss attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. 37,380 million. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (millions of Ps. in constant Currency as of June 30, 2025) 1H25 1H24 % Ch. 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 QoQ YoY Total Revenues 3,357,004 2,324,104 44.4 % 1,911,678 1,445,326 1,193,553.5 32.3 % 60.2 % EBITDA (1) 1,000,447 688,776 45.2 % 524,886 475,561 347,058 10.4 % 51.2 % EBITDA Margin (2) 29.8 % 29.6 % 0.6 % 27.5 % 32.9 % 29.1 % (16.6 %) (5.6 %) Net income (80,188 ) 1,193,499 (106.7 %) (172,174 ) 91,985 79,589 (287.2 %) (316.3 %) Attributable to: Equity Shareholders (37,380 ) 459,614 (108.1 %) (67,459 ) 30,077 27,279 (324.3 %) (347.3 %) Non-Controlling Interests (42,808 ) 733,885 (105.8 %) (104,715 ) 61,908 52,310 (269.1 %) (300.2 %) (1) EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it. (2 ) EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues. Investor Relations Contacts:

Time: 12:00pm Buenos Aires Time/11:00am New York Time/4:00pm London To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: The webcast presentation will also be available at: ABOUT THE COMPANY CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries. Disclaimer Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of CVH. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. CVH does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in CVH's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, CVH's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to CVH and its operations. SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.

