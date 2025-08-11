Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Mining Operation In Quebec Shows Open Potential For Revenues



The Montauban mine site in Canada's Quebec province is being rehabilitated after prior operations and tailings were abandoned

ESGold's green resource development project at the site is expected to breathe new life into the mine while helping the company to extract revenues from residual mineral recovery

The gold and silver resource developer is preparing to launch tailings cleanup early next year ESGold's long-term strategy is to use revenues from the site cleanup to commence district-scale exploration that has a mineral system that remains open at depth - both vertically and laterally

Gold and silver recovery company ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is preparing the site before setting in motion its near-term plan for revenue generation at the historic Montauban Mine project in eastern Canada, where the company owns 265 mining claims covering 13,116 hectares (about 32,410 acres).

Montauban produced more than 2.6 million short tons of gold, silver, lead and zinc during the 1900s amid sporadic exploration efforts that generated about a half dozen tailings sites. Most geological data for the site has come from tailings and a few shallow boreholes, with virtually no deep-penetrating...

