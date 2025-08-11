Sudan's Rainy Season Collapses Health Systems Amid Famine

MENAFN - 3BL) As Sudan endures the peak of its rainy season, the country's already dire humanitarian crisis is being compounded by heavy rainfall. Widespread flooding is destroying infrastructure, cutting off key routes, and fueling outbreaks of infectious diseases. Access to aid is increasingly hampered, particularly for the most vulnerable communities, while famine is spreading.

After more than two years of armed conflict, nearly 30 million people in Sudan need urgent assistance and 25 million are suffering from acute food insecurity. In 2024, the United Nations confirmed the first famine in over seven years was taking place in Zamzam camp (Darfur) . The situation has since deteriorated rapidly.

Torrential rains and uncontrolled cholera outbreaks

Flooding has contaminated water sources, forcing families to drink unsafe water and causing the spread of cholera, acute diarrhea, and typhoid fever. Nearly 40,000 cases of cholera have been reported this year, resulting in more than 900 deaths. Camps for displaced people are especially hard-hit due to overcrowding and limited water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies.

Response to the ongoing crisis is nearly impossible as health systems collapse. In Darfur, South Kordofan, and Blue Nile, 80% of hospitals are closed and more than 60% of water treatment plants are out of service. Women and children are disproportionately affected by the lack of adequate medical care.

Famine Declared: a Sign of Total Collapse

Famine conditions have been declared by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) in North Darfur and the Western Nuba Mountains, and they are projected to spread to North Darfur localities. Seventeen more areas are at risk. In blockaded, besieged, and hard-to-reach communities, people are surviving on roots, wild herbs, and animal feed-foods that do not meet basic nutritional needs.

More than 3 million children under five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition this year, including 770,000 with severe acute malnutrition-the deadliest form.

“Declaring famine is a last resort,” said Paloma Martín de Miguel, Director of Operations in Africa for Action Against Hunger.“It is not done lightly: it means that hunger has reached such critical levels that the lives of a large part of the population are in imminent danger. It is a maximum alert that must be taken with all the seriousness it deserves, as it reflects that Sudan is facing the worst humanitarian crisis of our time.”

Action Against Hunger: emergency response

Despite insecurity, violence, and floods, Action Against Hunger continues to provide support in areas where humanitarian aid is insufficient, as teams:



Distribute food and agricultural kits

Operate mobile health clinics in hard-to-reach areas Offer protection services to women and girls at risk of gender-based violence

Present in Sudan since 2018, Action Against Hunger collaborates with other actors in the international community to enable aid to reach those most in need. Between April 2023 and December 2024, Action Against Hunger reached over 1.2 million people across Central Darfur, South Kordofan, Blue Nile, White Nile, and Red Sea states with nutrition and health, water, sanitation and hygiene, and gender equity programs.

***

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 21 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

