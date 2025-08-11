Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. Announces Stock Option Grant


2025-08-11 10:06:26
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) ("Lotus Creek" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan, the Lotus Creek Board of Directors has approved the grant of 224,000 stock options to Mitchell Harris associated with his appointment to Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 6, 2025. The stock options expire 30 business days following the date of vesting and are exercisable at a price of $1.34 per common share. The stock options vest in twelve equal quarterly tranches between September 2026 and June 2029.

