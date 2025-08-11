Ed Vela's 'Blood Of Icarus': A Dark, Unflinching Thriller That Redefines Power And Innocence

MENAFN - GetNews) Award-Winning Playwright and Screenwriter's Gritty Debut Novel Set for Release on Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Apple Books, Google Books, and More

Toronto, Canada - AUG 11th, 2025 - Acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Ed Vela, known for his internationally recognized works in stage and screen, makes a compelling debut in the world of prose with his new novel, Blood of Icarus . A thrilling fusion of drama, suspense, and supernatural intrigue, Blood of Icarus is a dark, character-driven saga that subverts the traditional notions of power, agency, and innocence.

Drawing on his rich background in theatrical storytelling, Ed Vela weaves a narrative where children are no longer victims of circumstance but are instead equipped with lethal skills and the will to fight back. The novel follows two hauntingly memorable protagonists, Kyle "Luger" Jansen, a child assassin trained under hypnosis, and Tyson "Pyke" Hagee, a boy transformed into a superhuman crypt keeper for a vampire lord. Their journeys mirror each other as they reclaim control over their own fates, fighting through layers of psychological and supernatural bondage.

“I wanted to challenge the idea of power dynamics, especially how powerless children often feel in a world ruled by adults,” says Vela.“Blood of Icarus explores what happens when these kids are given ultimate power over life, death, and their own destinies.”

Ed Vela's storytelling pedigree is undeniable. As a playwright, his works have been staged across the United States and Europe. His screenplay“The Mortality Game” has earned over 50 awards globally, including accolades from the Richmond Film Festival, NYC Independent Film Fest, and the Paris Awards Film Festival. His creative versatility is also evident in his popular web series Dad vs. Lad, currently ranked among the top web series on YouTube Premium.

The inception of Blood of Icarus was as unconventional as its plot. Initially a collection of short stories serialized online, Vela's vision expanded the stories of Luger and Pyke into a cohesive narrative, enriched by a vivid supporting cast that includes burnt-out detectives, vengeful twin assassins, and enigmatic vampire counts. The novel's layered structure offers readers a cinematic experience, underscored by Vela's signature wit and emotional depth.

Vela's transition from stage to screen to prose is not just a genre leap but an evolution of his storytelling craft. "My background in theatre taught me character nuance, and screenwriting taught me pacing. Writing this novel allowed me to blend both with a freedom that prose uniquely offers,” Vela adds.

Blood of Icarus is set to be released on Barnes & Noble's website and will soon be available on Walmart's online store. Readers can also find the novel on Apple Books, Google Books, and other major digital platforms.

About the Author:

Ed Vela is an award-winning screenwriter and playwright whose works span stage plays, feature screenplays, and web series. His stories have garnered international recognition, including awards from WorldFest Houston, Pasadena International Film Festival, and the Indo Singapore International Film Fest. Known for his ability to craft intricate characters and suspenseful narratives, Vela continues to push the boundaries of genre storytelling.