Canadian Author RS Wells Unveils Bold, Genre-Bending Werewolf Series With“The Lycanthropes Diary: Sons And Sisters”
Drawing inspiration from mythology, science fiction, and a lifelong fascination with history and identity, Wells constructs a universe where werewolves are not born of full moons and silver bullets, but of alien ancestry and ancient rituals. At the center of this tale is Jackette, coming of age as a young woman in a secret society where werewolves and vampires are flesh and blood beings and are fighting to save the world from a rogue faction bent on domination. Her journey is one of duality, torn between two worlds, tasked with preserving the balance between ancient order and modern chaos.
“I never believed werewolves should be treated as mindless beasts,” says Wells.“To me, they represent an entire culture, something ancient, intelligent, and misunderstood. I wanted to create a story that respected that complexity.”
A lifelong explorer and storyteller, RS Wells lives on Prince Edward Island with his wife and two dogs. He has lived and worked across Canada and abroad, including a year teaching English and studying martial arts in Japan. His background in history, martial arts, and science fiction heavily influences his writing. With a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Prince Edward Island and years of storytelling honed both in solitude and social circles, Wells now brings to print a world he's been building for decades.
The series is already expanding. Book Two in The Lycanthropes Diary is expected to release before the end of this year, and Wells' parallel fantasy trilogy, Foreign Soil: Khandaria, is also gaining traction among genre fans. Now is the perfect time to dive into Volume I and stay ahead of the story.
The Lycanthropes Diary: Sons and Sisters is now available worldwide in both print and digital formats.
RS Wells - Get lost in our worlds.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment