Canadian Author RS Wells Unveils Bold, Genre-Bending Werewolf Series With“The Lycanthropes Diary: Sons And Sisters”

MENAFN - GetNews)Author RS Wells is redefining the werewolf genre with his electrifying debut novel, The Lycanthropes Diary: Sons and Sisters . The first installment of a thrilling new fantasy series, the book introduces a hidden world where ancient shape-shifters, known as the Sons of Lycaon, walk among us, not as cursed monsters, but as a sentient race with a complex history, powerful gifts, and ties to astral realms.

Drawing inspiration from mythology, science fiction, and a lifelong fascination with history and identity, Wells constructs a universe where werewolves are not born of full moons and silver bullets, but of alien ancestry and ancient rituals. At the center of this tale is Jackette, coming of age as a young woman in a secret society where werewolves and vampires are flesh and blood beings and are fighting to save the world from a rogue faction bent on domination. Her journey is one of duality, torn between two worlds, tasked with preserving the balance between ancient order and modern chaos.

“I never believed werewolves should be treated as mindless beasts,” says Wells.“To me, they represent an entire culture, something ancient, intelligent, and misunderstood. I wanted to create a story that respected that complexity.”

A lifelong explorer and storyteller, RS Wells lives on Prince Edward Island with his wife and two dogs. He has lived and worked across Canada and abroad, including a year teaching English and studying martial arts in Japan. His background in history, martial arts, and science fiction heavily influences his writing. With a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Prince Edward Island and years of storytelling honed both in solitude and social circles, Wells now brings to print a world he's been building for decades.

The series is already expanding. Book Two in The Lycanthropes Diary is expected to release before the end of this year, and Wells' parallel fantasy trilogy, Foreign Soil: Khandaria, is also gaining traction among genre fans. Now is the perfect time to dive into Volume I and stay ahead of the story.

The Lycanthropes Diary: Sons and Sisters is now available worldwide in both print and digital formats.

RS Wells - Get lost in our worlds.