Nexusguard Partners With DIMA To Provide Advanced Ddos Protection Services In Bolivia

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexusguard, a global leader in DDoS protection has announced a strategic partnership with DIMA, a leading provider of IT solutions. This collaboration empowers organizations in Bolivia to safeguard their digital operations and ensure the continuity of their services with world-class cybersecurity solutions. The service is set to launch in August 2025.

The service includes a suite of advanced solutions from Nexusguard, tailored to meet the diverse needs of Bolivian businesses. These include:



Application Protection , which safeguards websites and online applications from sophisticated DDoS attacks, ensuring uninterrupted access to critical digital services.

Origin Protection , which defends backend infrastructure, such as servers and data centers, from volumetric and targeted DDoS attacks, keeping core systems operational. DNS Protection , which shields DNS servers from attacks, ensuring reliable access to services even during high-intensity threat events.

These solutions are designed to provide scalable, reliable, and proactive protection, giving businesses peace of mind while reducing operational risks in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

By leveraging Nexusguard's operational expense (opex) model, DIMA gains the flexibility to adopt and deliver advanced DDoS protection services without requiring significant upfront capital investments. This approach enables DIMA to offer cost-effective, world-class cybersecurity solutions that are accessible to businesses of all sizes.

"Partnering with Nexusguard marks a significant milestone for DIMA as we bring cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to Bolivian businesses," said Enrique Requena, CEO of DIMA. "This partnership enables us to bridge the gap between global innovation and local needs, ensuring that businesses of all sizes have access to advanced protection against increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats. By empowering organizations to safeguard their operations with ease and affordability, we're helping them focus on growth, innovation, and long-term success in a rapidly changing digital landscape."

"At Nexusguard, we are committed to empowering CSPs and partners globally with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to address the ever-evolving threat landscape," said Andy Ng, CEO of Nexusguard. "Our partnership with DIMA exemplifies how we collaborate with leading service providers to bring world-class DDoS protection to local markets. By working together, we are equipping Bolivian businesses with the advanced tools they need to ensure operational resilience and confidently embrace digital transformation in a rapidly changing economy."

DIMA's commitment to innovation ensures that Bolivian organizations can now rely on the highest standards of cybersecurity. To support local businesses, DIMA and Nexusguard will host technical webinars to highlight the risks of DDoS attacks and demonstrate how their solutions safeguard critical operations.

Email : [email protected]

About DIMA

DIMA is a trusted technology partner with over four decades of experience delivering end-to-end IT infrastructure and services. Headquartered in Bolivia, the company specializes in integrating world-class hardware and software solutions with expert consulting to support the digital transformation of organizations across a wide range of industries. DIMA's team of certified engineers ensures reliable execution at every stage of the project-from design and deployment to long-term support. Visit for more information.

About Nexusguard

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Singapore, Nexusguard is a global leader in DDoS protection. Using proprietary Bastions technology and a global network of over 50 scrubbing centers, we provide comprehensive protection for networks, web applications, and DNS against malicious attacks. Trusted by 100+ CSPs, including top global providers, and protecting 50,000+ ASNs, we deliver scalable solutions ensuring service availability, operational continuity, and peace of mind. Nexusguard also enables CSPs to offer DDoS-protection-as-a-service, unlocking new revenue opportunities. Visit for more information.

